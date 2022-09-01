Local Roundup: Auburn volleyball beats Union Springs in thriller

The Auburn and Union Springs volleyball teams played in a thriller on Thursday night, with the Maroons escaping with a 3-2 victory.

Union Springs led after three settings, but Auburn rallied to win the fourth 25-23 and the fifth 16-14.

All five frames were decided by five points or less, with three having the minimum two-point difference.

Marissa Albert filled the scoresheet with a team-high eight kills for Auburn. Grace Mack posted six kills and two blocks. Delaney Smith finished with five aces, four kills and four assists. Kirsten Casterline dished out 17 assists.

For Union Springs, Hailey Jackson had 11 aces, six assists and 17 service points, while Kailey Kalet contributed five aces, seven kills and three blocks.

FROM WEDNESDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Moravia 5, Tioga 2: Senior Heidi Andersen opened the scoring only four minutes into the contest. She finished with a hat trick.

Cece Stryker and Bebe Balk had the Blue Devils' other tallies.

Andersen, Stryker, Kayleigh Utter and Bethany Baran recorded assists. Goalie Corinne Leonard had 17 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

Moravia 5, Tioga 3: Jacob Anderson had four of the Blue Devils' goals, two of which were penalty kicks. Logan Bell rounded out the scoring with one tally.

Moravia (1-0) hosts Trumansburg on Friday.

Spencer Van Etten/Candor 6, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: Sophomore goalie Nick Anthony made 11 saves in his varsity debut.

The Wolves (0-1) travel to Elmira Notre Dame on Friday.

BOYS GOLF

Skaneateles 204, Tully 252: Jack Maquardt had the low score for the Lakers with a 38. Tyrson DiRubbo, Henry Major and Drew Mancini all scored 40s.

Auburn 211, Syracuse 235; Jamesville-DeWitt 177, Auburn 216: The Maroons played at Drumlins Country Club, facing the Red Rams on the front nine and Syracuse on the back.

Carter Mizro was the co-medalist against J-D, shooting a 3-under 33. He had an even par 34 on the back. Aiden Tomandl had a 40 and a 42. Lucas Brown posted a 44 and a 42. Eli Coleman carded a 48 and a 45.

Auburn is now 2-1 on the season and hosts a league match on Sept. 13.

TENNIS

Skaneateles 4, Cazenovia 3: Kenna Ellis won first singles (6-3, 6-3), Lily Miller swept second singles and Sofia Capozza took third singles by forfeit.

The Lakers improve to 2-0.

Fayetteville-Manlius 6, Auburn 1: The Maroons' lone victory came in a three-set thriller in first doubles. Clare Diffin and Abby Carr won the first frame 7-6 (8-6) but dropped the second by the same score. In the third, the Auburn pair clinched the victory 6-3.