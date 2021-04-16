Local Roundup: Auburn volleyball comes back to beat Oswego

“There are some things we can work on, but it was a hard-fought performance on a nasty day,” said Cayuga coach Chris Davison. “The boys did the job, and now we’ll start getting ready for next week.”

Cayuga (2-0) travels to Mohawk Valley next Friday, April 23.

FROM THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

Weedsport 50, Morrisville-Eaton 30: The Warriors had their stiffest test of the season, but were able to pull away thanks to a rushing score from Jacob Maloof in the fourth quarter.

Maloof's dagger was from 22 yards out. He finished with 58 yards and two scores on nine carries.

Hunter Morgan paced the offense with 190 yards and two touchdowns. Reese Ahearn added 61 yards and one touchdown.

The Warriors attempted only two passes on the day, but one went for a 59-yard touchdown as Joe Guy connected with Ashton Benedict. Guy also had 48 rushing yards.

Andrew Seward led the defense with seven solo tackles, including a tackle for loss. Robert Chirco and Logan Tomaszewski also had tackles for negative yards.

Weedsport (3-0) has two games remaining, and will play both within the next week. The Warriors travel to Red Jacket on Tuesday, then host the first ever "Cayuga Bowl" next Saturday against Moravia.

