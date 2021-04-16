Local Roundup: Auburn volleyball comes back to beat Oswego

Auburn volleyball battled back from a one-game deficit to defeat Oswego 3-2 on Friday.
Two of the Maroons' three set wins required extra points. After falling 25-18 in the opening game, Auburn tied it with a 26-24 win. The Buccaneers again emerged in the third 25-19. Needing a win to stave off defeat, Auburn again won 26-24. Then to complete the comeback, the Maroons scored a 25-17 win in the fifth.
Shelby Weeks led Auburn with seven kills, while also recording 18 digs on defense. Gabrielle Lupo had a team-high seven aces and nine digs. Kirsten Casterline dished out 12 assists with eight digs. Grace Morgan posted 27 digs and Sidney Gera had 10 to go with three kills.
Auburn is 4-7.
MEN'S SOCCER
Will Leary recorded a hat trick as Cayuga Community College dominated Erie in a 6-0 victory in the rain on Friday.
The Spartans stormed out to a three-goal lead only 11 minutes into the contest, with Leary netting two.
Leary completed the hat trick late in the second half, converting on a penalty kick.
Abdias Puac Perez figured in with a pair of goals, and Theo Vickeridge rounded out the scoring. Isaac Bourne dished out three assists and Josh Smith posted two assists.
“There are some things we can work on, but it was a hard-fought performance on a nasty day,” said Cayuga coach Chris Davison. “The boys did the job, and now we’ll start getting ready for next week.”
Cayuga (2-0) travels to Mohawk Valley next Friday, April 23.
FROM THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
Weedsport 50, Morrisville-Eaton 30: The Warriors had their stiffest test of the season, but were able to pull away thanks to a rushing score from Jacob Maloof in the fourth quarter.
Maloof's dagger was from 22 yards out. He finished with 58 yards and two scores on nine carries.
Hunter Morgan paced the offense with 190 yards and two touchdowns. Reese Ahearn added 61 yards and one touchdown.
The Warriors attempted only two passes on the day, but one went for a 59-yard touchdown as Joe Guy connected with Ashton Benedict. Guy also had 48 rushing yards.
Andrew Seward led the defense with seven solo tackles, including a tackle for loss. Robert Chirco and Logan Tomaszewski also had tackles for negative yards.
Weedsport (3-0) has two games remaining, and will play both within the next week. The Warriors travel to Red Jacket on Tuesday, then host the first ever "Cayuga Bowl" next Saturday against Moravia.