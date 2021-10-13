Local Roundup: Auburn volleyball dominates Fowler

Auburn girls volleyball recorded a dominant win over PSLA Fowler on Wednesday, sweeping its opponent while allowing only 15 points.

The Maroons won their three sets 25-5, 25-4 and 25-6.

Marissa Albert racked up 12 aces, while Gabrielle Lupo had three aces, three kills and two digs. Emily McLaughlin added three aces and three assists.

Union Springs 3, Whitney Point 0: The Wolves swept the Eagles 25-13, 25-16, 25-15. Ava Dennis registered 10 aces with two assists and two kills. Hailee Smith had seven aces. Cameron Dennis had a team-high seven kills. Kailey Kalet posted five aces, six assists and five kills.

GIRLS TENNIS

Section III Playoffs: A Skaneateles doubles pairing will be competing for the Division III championship.

Ella Danforth and Sophia Soderberg are heading to the title match after willing all three of their matches on Wednesday at the Skytop tennis courts.

After earning a first-round bye, Danforth and Soderberg swept Cazenovia’s Erin Kuhn and Katie Pavelchak in the second round, then shut out Westhill’s Mia Doss and Bridget Thornton in the quarterfinals.

South Jefferson’s McKenzi Burnham and Alaina Edgar managed two points off the Lakers pairing in the semifinals, but Danforth and Soderberg will advanced with relative ease in a 6-2, 6-0 win.

CROSS COUNTRY

Port Byron 25, Onondaga 32: Kurt Akins led the Panthers with a second-place finish, completing the course in 20:57. Kaleb Holdridge was third (21:24) and Alex Hernandez came in fifth (22:37).

Port Byron’s girls team ran incomplete, but Molly Yorkey managed second place with a time of 23:15, while Morgan Yorkey came in fourth at 26:34.

The Panthers will compete at the Weedsport Invitational on Saturday.

Tully 18, Weedsport 45; Lafayette 20, Weedsport 43 (boys): The Warriors’ Landon Kepple was the team’s only top 10 finisher. He came in third (18:47).

Weedsport 15, Tully 50; Weedsport 15, LaFayette 50 (girls): Allison House represented the Warriors with a second-place time (21:42). Olivia Snodgeass came in third (23:09) and Sarah Carroll was fifth (23:28).

The Weedsport teams host an invitational on Saturday.

Auburn 23, Cortland 34; Jamesville-DeWitt 25, Auburn 32 (boys): Owen Gasper came in second (18:54) for the Maroons. Chris Howard was next in third (19:16). James Cuddy crossed the finish line in seventh (19:44).

Auburn 27, Jamesville-DeWitt 30 (girls): The Maroons edged the Red Rams, thanks to Kyleen Brady’s first-place time of 21:49. Ali Pineau was the runner-up (22:26) and Bethany Lorenzo ranked third (23:01).

Cato-Meridian 18, Manlius Pebble Hill 43; Cato-Meridian 15, Cincinnatus 50 (boys): The Blue Devils had three of the top five finishers, led by Jordan Greene’s win (18:26). Merritt Cox was next in second (19:16) and Owen McGetrick came in fifth (20:28)

Cato-Meridian 15, Cincinnatus 50; Cato-Meridian 15, Faith Heritage 50 (girls): Maggie Brown posted the race’s top time (22:26) for the Blue Devils. Elaina Williams was second (23:32) and Julia Wilson came in third (23:46).

FROM TUESDAY

SWIMMING

Skaneateles 85, Auburn 43: In a meet that included Jamesville-DeWitt, the Lakers took down the Maroons.

Arianna Matthews, Lili Winkelman, Hana Spaulding, Alice Spaulding and Elizabeth Springer were all individual winners for the Lakers.

Hana Spaulding took first in the 50 free (24.47) and the 500 free (5:08.77). Matthews claimed the 200 free (2:09.21). Winkelman was first in the 200 IM (2:32.49). Alice Spaulding finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:03.33).

For Auburn, Brooklyn Kopec was named the winner in the 100 backstroke (1:20.16) and Karli Farmer was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:29.15).

Maura Moochler, Stephanie Deprospero, Maggie Hill and Kopec combined for the best time in the 400 free relay (4:34.85).

FIELD HOCKEY

Moravia 8, Tioga 1: Moravia rolled thanks to five goals in the first quarter.

Bailey Williamson (two assists), Bella Banerjee and Grace Becker each recorded a pair of goals to lead the team.

Allison Kehoe and Jenna Grey also scored, while Gabrielle Heim added an assist.

GIRLS SOCCER

Skaneateles 5, Homer 0: Reese Gadis, Ella Bobbett, Kathryn Morrissey, Maddy Ramsgard and Ella Arroyo all scored for the Lakers. Emily Evans made three saves.

