Local Roundup: Auburn wins Cayuga County field hockey tournament

The Auburn High School field hockey team won the 2021 Cayuga County tournament with a 2-0 win over Port Byron Thursday night at Holland Stadium.
Ellie Dann scored first for the Maroons, with Ahadria Wilson scoring the second goal off a penalty stroke. Auburn goalie Zarya White made nine saves.
Port Byron goalie Maria Burns made nine saves.
In the consolation game, Homer defeated Cato-Meridian 8-0. Blue Devils goalie Caton Wilbur made five saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Union Springs/Port Byron 8, Moravia 2: Seniors Hunter Martin and Zane Vaughn each scored three goals for the Wolves.
Dustin Walawender and Dylan Schoonmaker each added a goal. Nick Weaver, Jerry Fearon, Tyler Lutkins, Andrew Salls, Hunter Martin and Zane Vaughn each had an assist.
Sophomore goalkeeper Collin Park recorded his first win by collecting four saves.
"Overall, I thought we moved the ball well and are learning to trust each other on the field," said Wolves coach Jim Hodges. "It's still early in the season and we know that we have a lot of things to work on in order to become the kind of soccer team we have the potential to be. Moravia ... always plays with tremendous heart and hustle."
Jacob Anderson scored both unassisted goals for Moravia. Goalkeeper Abram Wasileski made 12 saves.
Union Springs/Port Byron (1-0) visits Whitney Point Tuesday while Moravia plays Southern Cayuga.
Southern Cayuga 4, Whitney Point 0: Parker Cullen paced the Chiefs with a goal and an assist in their season opener.
Noah Izard, Masih Ghazanfar and Louie Hasenjager each scored a goal and Bryce David added an assist.
Goalie Brandon Vanacore earned the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Jordan-Elbridge 2, Hannibal 1: Olivia Bennett scored both goals to lead the Eagles.
Brooke Tanner and Abigail Ahern each added an assist. Goalies Marinn McKennan made a save and Alexis DelFavero made two saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Bishop Grimes 4, Jordan-Elbridge 0: Gabrielle Smart led the Eagles with 12 points, six aces, four kills and a block.
Sydney Parsons had four digs, two points, two aces, an assist and a kill. Taylor Eaton had eight points, three digs, an ace and a kill. Sarah Lane had five points, five assists, a kill, a dig and an ace. Madyn LaFleur had six digs and an assist and Carrie Williams had five digs and a point.
FROM WEDNESDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
Auburn 8, Sherburne-Earlville 0: Madilyn Babbs posted three goals and Ellie Dann added two goals and an assist for the top-seeded Maroons in the county tournament.
Sophie Pettigrass (assist), Ahndria Wilson and Madison Traver (assist) were the other scorers. Zarya White had six saves.
Sherburne-Earlville was subbing in the tournament for Weedsport, who withdrew from the tournament earlier this week.
Port Byron 7, Cato-Meridian 0: In the semifinal of the Cayuga County field hockey tournament, Gabby Sennett scored three goals while Mackenzie McDowell had two goals and an assist for the Panthers.
Sadie White (assist) and Kylee Cordway were the other scorers. Maria Burns picked up the shutout.
Caton Wilbert stopped eight shots in the cage for Cato-Meridian.
VOLLEYBALL
Cato-Meridian 3, Jordan-Elbridge 2: The Blue Devils and Eagles traded sets, with the former closing out the win in the fifth set 26-24.
Leading the Blue Devils was Alyssa Cole with 10 kills, seven aces, five assists, seven digs and 12 points. Mackenzie LaForce led the defense with 12 digs, while Emma Jordan racked up 12 assists. Cara Wilson chipped in with six aces and 16 points.
Gabriella Smart had a team-highs in kills (12) to go with nine aces for the Eagles. She also had 14 service points, five digs and two blocks. Another highlight for J-E was Sarah Lane, who finished with eight kills, three digs, 23 assists, 16 service points and 11 aces. Taylor Eaton added 11 digs, seven kills, seven service points and four blocks.
Auburn 3, Union Springs 1: The Maroons won the first two sets by scores of 25-16 and 25-19. The Wolves prevented a sweep by winning the third 25-17. Then, to clinch it, Auburn took the fourth set 26-24.
Gabrielle Lupo had three kills, two digs and an ace for Auburn. Marissa Albert led the team with three aces, to go with two digs and a kill. Cecilia Morgan posted three digs, two aces and a kill. Kirsten Casterline recorded three assists.
For Union Springs, Solana Sanders had seven kills, two aces, three digs and nine service points. Olivia Sochan posted seven aces, seven assists, and two kills. Hailee Smith recorded six aces, five assists and 15 service points.