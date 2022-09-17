Local Roundup: Auburn XC finishes strong at Chenango Valley, Brady wins girls race

The Auburn boys and girls cross country teams competed at the 54th annual McDaniel-Baxter Cross Country Invitational at Chenango Valley State Park, with both squads posting strong showings.

The Maroons' boys placed in second in team scoring at the 4K. Chris Howard ranked fourth overall (13:50), Owen Gasper finished sixth (13:58), Keegan Brady came in seventh (13:59) Ryan Maher was ninth (14:40) and Austin Ferrin ended up 18th (15:05).

The girls placed in fourth, largely due to two runners placing in the top five. Kyleen Brady was the individual winner, as she completed the course in 15:24. Ali Pineau was nearby in third (16:20).

Auburn next races at home this Wednesday against East Syracuse Minoa.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lansing 3, Moravia 0: Corinne Leonard made 24 saves, with centerback Alyssa Gettel also providing strong defense.

Moravia travels to Southern Cayuga on Monday.

Dryden 4, Southern Cayuga 0: Goalie Cennedi McCarthy was credited with 11 saves for the Chiefs.

FROM FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Moravia 26, Trumansburg 21: A goal-line stand at the end of the game helped the Blue Devils preserve their unblemished record and improve to 3-0.

Moravia finished with 331 total yards of offense, with over 200 on the ground.

Kyler Proper was the rushing yardage leader with 120. He carried 13 times and scored twice. Quarterback Luke Landis finished 3-for-8 with 129 yards, one touchdown pass and two interceptions. He also rushed 14 times for 45 yards and a score.

Landis' lone touchdown pass went to Aiden Kelly, a 48-yard reception. Kelly tacked on 21 rushing yards.

On defense, Landis recorded 12 tackles, Seth Parker had 11, and Riley Jones and Kelly posted eight apiece.

Moravia will play at Unadilla Valley on Friday.

BOYS GOLF

Auburn 225, Central Square 230: Auburn was led by Carter Mizro's 39 and Lucas Brown's 43. Evan Moore (45), Aiden Tomandl (49) and Eli Coleman (49) also contributed on the scorecard.

Auburn (3-1) heads to Fulton on Monday.

BOYS SOCCER

Jordan-Elbridge/Cato-Meridian 1, LaFayette/Onondaga 0: Mason Carvey scored the game-winning goal. Wyatt Mullen made seven saves.