Section III held its class championships for high school wrestling at various locations on Saturday, and Cayuga County-area teams delivered strong performances.

Two Auburn wrestlers won their brackets, while another placed third, at the Class AA championships at Cicero-North Syracuse.

Freshman Brady Maneri won the 102-pound title, beating Liverpool's Paolo Munetz by fall 1:45 into the first period. All three of Maneri's wins were via pin.

At 118, Mike Boyhan pulled off first place thanks to an 8-7 decision over Cicero-NOrth Syracuse's Anthony Ciciarelli in the finals. Trailing 7-6 in the final moments of the third period, Boyhan struck for two points with 10 seconds to go to earn the win. Boyhan's previous two victories on the day were a 6-2 decision and 16-1 technical fall.

Brad Boyhan placed third at 145 pounds, beating Baldwinsville's Olusegen Gbengbe 5-2 in the final consolation match.

At the Class B championships at Central Valley Academy, Jack Lamson (138 pounds) claimed his second straight individual section title.

Lamson defeated CVA's Cooper Reed 9-4 in the championship bout to improve to 37-1 on the season.

Lucas Witter (third in 110), Logan Merriam (fifth in 118), Dylan Nolan (fourth in 126), Micah Muhlnickel (fourth in 132), Henry Smith (fourth in 145), Alex Coomber (sixth in 172), Angelo Turo (third in 189) and Raiden Yale (sixth in 215) also reached the podium.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn 71, Oswego 60: The Maroons have now won two in a row, in large part due to a 27-point second quarter against the Buccaneers.

"We did a great job of getting the ball inside. We shot 34 free throws and made 22 of them, which is a lot," Auburn coach Jim Marsh said. "We also did a great job of sharing the ball. The passing was excellent."

With the win, Marsh passed Paul Kleiber on Auburn's all-time wins list. Kleiber, a 2003 inductee in the Auburn athletic hall of fame, coached the Maroons in the 1940s and 50s.

DeSean Strachan recorded 17 points along with eight assists and six steals. He finished 10-for-14 from the free throw line.

Ryan Dann added 14 points and five rebounds. Jack Tumber (seven rebounds, seven assists, four steals) and Tony Borges (10 rebounds, five assists) had 13 points apiece. Carter Sawyer added nine.

Auburn (11-7) plays at Fowler on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moravia 42, Port Byron 28: Eight different players scored for the Blue Devils against the Panthers, led by Allison Kehoe's 21 points.

Kehoe tied her own school record, set earlier this week, for 3-pointers in a game with seven.

Chloe Hanson contributed 10 points.

Lexi Elliott had 11 points and Abby McKay added eight points for Port Byron.

Auburn 54 Oswego 31: Auburn wrapped up its second consecutive SCAC league championship by beating the Buccaneers.

Leah Middleton was the primary scorer with 22 points. She added eight steals and four assists. Peyton Maneri added nine points, five steals and four assists. Kylie Guarino (five blocks, four rebounds) and Shaliyah Helmick (four rebounds) contributed six points apiece.

Auburn (14-2) plays at Skaneateles on Monday.