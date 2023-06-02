Section III’s Salt City Athletic Conference announced its all-league teams for boys tennis on Friday, and several Auburn High players were included.

The Maroons’ Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald shared first-team honors at first doubles for the Empire League.

According to highschoolsportstats.com, Clark and Fitzgerald went unbeaten, 11-0, as a pair this spring and were rarely challenged.

Their tightest match came April 13 against Jamesville-DeWitt, when the duo outlasted the Red Rams’ Carson Souser and William Sharlow 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4).

Auburn’s first doubles pair was the No. 1 seed in the Section III, Class A tournament. Clark and Fitzgerald reached the final, but bowed out to Fayetteville-Manlius’ Gene Balian and Daniel Manta in three sets.

Gabe Volo was among the second-team honorees as Auburn’s second singles player, while Thomas Deming and Colby Wagner were honorable mentions at second doubles.

FROM THURSDAY

GIRLS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 16, Whitney Point 6: After winning a defensive struggle in its section final game, Skaneateles girls lacrosse boasted a prolific offense in its first game of the state tournament.

The Lakers defeated Section IV champion Whitney Point in the NYSPHSAA Class D sub-regional.

Skaneateles stormed out to a 9-3 lead at halftime, then tacked on seven more goals in the second half to clinch the win.

Lilly Marquardt was the scoring leader with five tallies, while Paige Willard had four and Rachel Hackler scored three. Julia O’Connor (two goals), Tatum Ryan and Anasofia Cirincione rounded out the scoring.

Goalie Emily Evans made 13 saves.

Skaneateles (17-1) next plays Section X representative Salmon River in the state quarterfinals on Saturday at SUNY Potsdam.

The Lakers played Salmon River in last season’s sub-regional, winning 14-3.

TRACK AND FIELD

Section IV State Qualifier: Moravia, Southern Cayuga and Union Springs all had representatives at the final section meet of the season.

Union Springs’ Kailey Kalet was second in the girls 400m dash (59.66), only a tick behind the winner. Payton Gilbert placed fifth in the girls shot put.

The 4x400m relay team of Beth McHenry, Gilbert, Maddy Kalet and Kalet Kalet set a new school record (4:22.70), while placing seventh.

For Moravia, Joe Baylor came in fourth in the boys high jump, Westin Walker was sixth in the boys 400m dash, Seth Parker was sixth in the boys discus. In the girls’ meet, Bebe Balk was fourth in the shot put and Jordan Smith was sixth in the Pentathlon.

Freshman Cennedi McCarthy highlighted Southern Cayuga’s efforts. She placed fifth overall in the high jump.

Dan Davis was eighth in the boys shot put and 10th in the discus. Isabel Rossbach was seventh in the girls 400m hurdles and 11th in the shot put.