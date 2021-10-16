Local Roundup: Auburn's Howard, Brady claim first at Weedsport cross country invitational

A pair of Auburn runners claimed first place at the Weedsport Invitational on Saturday.

Chris Howard was the winner in the boys varsity race, completing Weedsport's course in 18:05. He bested the runner-up by 17 seconds.

Kyleen Brady, an eighth-grader, posted the best time in the girls varsity race, earning her second first-place finish at an invitational this month. Earlier in October, Brady won the McQuaid Invitational in Rochester.

Brady's final time was 19:51.2.

Twenty schools competed in the boys varsity race, while 12 were in the girls race. There were 338 total runners for the varsity events.

In team scoring, host Weedsport came in second place in the girls race. Allison House was the Warriors' top finisher, completing the course in 22:21.2. Sarah Carroll (23:58), Olivia Snodgrass (24:23) and Lilly Kime (24:35) all finished in the top 30.

Other standouts included Jordan-Elbridge's Vasianna Klock and Auburn's Ali Pineau. Klock came in third place (20:29) and Pineau, a freshman, was next in fourth (20:41). The Maroons' Bethany Lorenzo also posted a top 10 time. Her finish of 21:44 was good for seventh.

Port Byron/Union Springs' Molly Yorkey finished 20th (23:52).

Led by Howard, Auburn ranked second in team scoring in the boys varsity race behind winner Fairport from Section V.

Behind Howard in sixth place was Owen Gasper, who crossed the finish line in 18:44. Teammates James Cuddy ranked 15th (19:35) and Keegan Brady was 16th (19:36).

For Weedsport, Landon Kepple placed 25th (20:11).

Marathon Invitational: Southern Cayuga’s girls team came in second place in the small school division, trailing only the defending Class D state champions Delhi.

Nora Burroughs (22:16) came in ninth, Julia Gloss was 12th overall (22:38) and Sophia Bennett placed 32nd (25:08).

The Chiefs’ boys team ranked ninth. Tyler Figueroa was the team’s leader in 28th (20:32). Aidan Brown was next in 37th (20:54) and David Hayden came in 49th (21:39).

FROM FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Sauquoit Valley 38, Weedsport 30: Down 24 points, the Warriors staged an impressive comeback effort that fell a touchdown short.

Sauquoit Valley scored five of the game’s first six touchdowns to take a 30-6 lead in the third quarter.

Weedsport rallied thanks to a pair of kickoff returns from Troy Brown. Brown scored on special teams plays of 68 and 82 yards to trim Sauquoit Valley’s advantage to 14 points to start the fourth quarter. Parker McBride had the only touchdown of the fourth — a 56-yard run — to bring the score to 38-30, but the Warriors ran out of time.

McBride finished with 159 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts. Andrew Seward added 82 rushing yards, and also recorded an interception on defense.

McBride racked up nine tackles, including two for a loss, on the defensive side. Robert Chirco added a sack.

Weedsport (1-5) concludes regular season play on Friday at home against Thousand Islands.

