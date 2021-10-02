Local Roundup: Auburn's Kyleen Brady wins McQuaid Invitational

Several Cayuga County-area cross country teams competed at the McQuaid Invitational on Saturday at Rochester's Genesee Valley Park, and a local girls runner posted a winning time.

Auburn's Kyleen Brady took first place in the girls large school race. Brady finished the course in 18:06.

As a team, the Maroons came in sixth place out of 15 teams. Ali Pineau came in third (18:44) and Bethany Lorenzo placed 30th (20:42).

In the boys large school race, the Maroons came in fourth place out of 17 participating teams. Auburn's top runners included Chris Howard in eighth (16:38), Owen Gasper in 15th (17:03) and James Cuddy in 18th (17:13).

Auburn hosts Central Square and Oswego on Wednesday.

In the small school girls race, Weedsport ranked 11th out of 32 teams. Allison House placed 12th, Sarah Carroll came in 74th and Olivia Snodgrass was 75th.

The Warriors placed 28th out of 44 teams on the boys side. Landon Kepple crossed the finish line in 58th place.

FOOTBALL

Trumansburg 48, Moravia 20: Kyle Proper ran for 130 yards and one touchdown on 13 rushing attempt.