Down by a handful after the first quarter, Auburn boys lacrosse fought back and nearly stole a win from Westhill on Saturday at Holland Stadium.

The Maroons ultimately dropped their home opener, 15-9, despite hat tricks from Aiden Musso and Charlie Cunningham.

Auburn fell behind 7-1 in the first. After the teams scored twice apiece in the second quarter, the Maroons struck for six in the third to cut Westhill’s lead to one.

The Warriors, the defending Class C section champs, closed out the game with five tallies in the fourth.

Luke Mizro (assist), Elijah Scott and Jack Pineau rounded out the scoring for Auburn. Rocco Villano and Musso were both credited with assists. Jack Rivoli made four saves.

Auburn (0-2) is on the road its next two games, at Ithaca on Tuesday and Liverpool next Saturday. The Maroons return home April 11 to face Central Square.

Skaneateles 20, Indian River 13: Lakers senior attackman Grayson Brunelle set a new school record for points in a single game, totaling 14 in Skaneateles’ win.

Brunelle notched seven goals and seven assists in the record-setting performance.

The record was previously shared by 2016 graduate Sam Duggan and 2001 graduate Eric Pittard, who both notched 12 points in a game during their interscholastic careers.

Brunelle, who is Skaneateles’ captain, is heading to Bucknell University next year.

Adding to the offensive effort, Charlie Carbonaro and Ethan Hunt both finished with four goals and one assist. Sean Kerwick had two goals and two assists. Jeffrey McCrone, Braeden Weeks and Landen Brunelle were the Lakers’ other goal scorers.

Jack Marquardt and Luke Logan combined for 12 saves.

FROM FRIDAY

GIRLS LACROSSE

West Genesee 14, Auburn 7: In a meeting between two winning clubs from a year ago, the Wildcats got the better of the Maroons in both teams’ season opener.

Nat Long was the offensive leader for Auburn with three goals, while Caroline Smith scored twice.

Danielle Swietoniowski and Adalyn Bouley both tallied a goal and an assist.

Auburn (0-1) hosts Central Square in the home opener next Friday.