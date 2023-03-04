Auburn senior Dustin Swartwood was the runner-up in two events at the NYSPHSAA/Federation indoor track championships on Saturday at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island.

Swartwood took silver in both the boys weight throw and shot put, trailing only Warsaw's Matthew Auble in each.

In the weight throw, Swartwood's best toss was his fifth attempt, which went a distance of 67-3.50. That was nearly four marks behind Auble's top distance of 71-7.25.

Swartwood improved upon his previous best by over four feet in the shot put, with a throw of 52-7.25. He also improved upon his seed by three positions.

In her first appearance at the indoor track state championships, Auburn freshman Kyleen Brady placed 16th in the girls 3000m run.

The Maroons' Chris Howard took part in the 3400m intersectional relay as a member of Section III's team. Howard ran the 1600m leg, helping Section III place eighth.

Skaneateles also had three athletes compete at states. Senior Kyla Palmer, in her second appearance, placed third overall in the girls 600m run (1:33.75) and set a new Section III record in the process. Another senior, Max Paciorek, finished tied for 24st in the boys high jump (5-8). Junior Will Feeney came in 14th in the boys shot put (44-0.25).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section IV, Class D finals

South Kortright/Andes 72, Southern Cayuga 70: Down by 14 at halftime, the Chiefs clawed back against the defending section champions to come within one score, but couldn't complete the comeback.

Isaac Brozon completed a stellar postseason run with a 26-point effort. Brandon Vanacore also flummoxed South Kortright with 24 points. Logan Batzer added nine.

Southern Cayuga finishes 15-9.

HOCKEY

NYSPHSAA Division II regionals

Skaneateles 4, Webster Schroeder 0: Lakers goalie Chad Lowe made 22 saves to earn his 21st career shutout and 10th this season. His career mark is a new New York state record.

Lowe also helped out offensively, as he was credited with an assist.

Andrew Gaglione paced the attack with a pair of goals, while Henry Major picked up three assists.

Cole Palmer and Alex Whitlock (assist) also found the back of the net.

Skaneateles (20-3) will play Salmon River in the Division II semifinals at 11 a.m. next Saturday at the HarborCenter in Buffalo.

SWIMMING

NYSPHSAA Championships: Skaneateles sophomore Gavin Van Kersbergen completed his winter season at Ithaca College, reaching the finals in two events.

Van Kersbergen placed 12th in the 100 backstroke, posting a time of 52.12 seconds. That's over a second of improvement from his preliminary time on Friday (53.57).

Van Kersbergen also swam in the 100 butterfly finals, where his mark of 52.22 seconds was good for 19th overall.