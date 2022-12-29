Local Roundup: Barski rolls 816 in Auburn bowling team's win over Central Square

Five players exceeded scores of 600 as the Auburn boys bowling team swept Central Square, 7-0, on Thursday.

Eric Barski had the high series with an 816. He rolled rounds of 279, 258 and 279. Other top scores were Jack Sliwka’s 663, Lucas McConnell’s 638, Dominic Capone’s 635 and Aiden Starratt’s 617.

As a team, the Maroons totaled 3,425 points.

Auburn’s girls team also earned a 7-0 victory. Marissa Capone bowled a 518 (176, 151, 191), while Katrina Stack added a 349.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 49, Hannibal 34: Nolan Brunelle knocked down five 3s en route to a 17-point night.

The Eagles are 6-0 and currently ranked No. 12 in New York state in Class C. J-E travels to Fabius-Pompey on Tuesday.

FROM WEDNESDAY

INDOOR TRACK

CNY Holiday Classic: Several Auburn student-athletes had strong showings in Utica.

Kyleen Brady was first in the girls 3000m run (10:13.58), while teammate Ali Pineau was third in that event (10:51.56).

Dustin Swartwood won the boys shot put (47-2) and the weight throw (66-6). Keegan Brady had the top time in the 3200m run (9:56.37) and was the runner-up in the 800m run (2:04.71). Chris Howard took bronze in the 1600m run (4:33.16).

Swartwood’s toss in the weight throw was a record for high schoolers at that site.