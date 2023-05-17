The first day of the IAC track and field championships is in the books, and several Cayuga County athletes emerged with first-place showings.

Southern Cayuga’s Dan Davis won the boys shot put (43-5.5).

For Union Springs, Payton Gilbert won the girls discus (97-2).

Moravia’s Joe Baylor had the top showing in the boys high jump, reaching 5-10 on his third attempt to clinch the victory.

Action continues on Thursday with several more events.

BASEBALL

Skaneateles 12, Port Byron 2: Carter Corbett had three hits, including a triple and two runs for the Lakers. Casey Kenan, Cal Anna and Patrick Herr added two-hit games.

Anna also earned the win on the mound, striking out 10 in five innings.

Connor Usowski homered and hit a double for the Panthers. Cody Jarabek added a hit and RBI.

SOFTBALL

Port Byron 15, Bishop Ludden 0: The Panthers scored seven runs in the first inning, in a five-inning win.

Sadie White had two triples and three RBIs while going 3-for-4. Nikki Namisniak had three hits, included a double, and an RBI. Colleen Jump had two triples, three runs and an RBI. Bethany Jump and Jordan Cook both chipped in two hits.

Namisniak and Jenna Jump combined for six strikeouts and three hits against.

Port Byron (14-4) faces Weedsport on Thursday.

Onondaga 11, Cato-Meridian 8: Julia Wilson posted three hits, with a double, and two runs for the Blue Devils. Bailey Impson added two hits, while Avani Cole had two walks and two runs.

FROM TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 27, Bishop Grimes 2: The Eagles churned out 19 hits in a five-inning game, that included 15 runs in the fourth inning.

Abby Delfavero led the way, going 3-for-5 with three runs and five RBIs. Ava Hildebrant (four runs, two RBIs, two walks), Isabella Jay (three runs, two walks, RBI), Riley Hill (two runs, two RBIs, walk), Cam Fraher (run, double, two RBIs), Naveh Foster (three runs, two HBPs) and Erin Lavancha (run, double, two RBIs) all had two-hit games.

Delfavero pitched three innings and struck out five without allowing a run.