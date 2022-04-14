Local Roundup: Becker homers, West lights out on mound in Auburn baseball win

The Auburn varsity baseball team continued its strong start to the spring season on Thursday.

The Maroons rolled past Section IV's Thomas A. Edison 8-1 at Falcon Park, thanks to three-run innings in the first and third frames.

Auburn's balanced offensive attack was highlighted by an inside-the-park home run from Caden Becker in the fifth inning.

Becker finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Noah Morrisson had the other two-hit game, which included two runs and a walk.

Kevin Dolan (run, walk), Jason Irwin (two RBIs) and Owen Birchard (double) all chipped in hits.

Pitcher Lucas West limited the visitors to four hits and one earned run in six innings to pick up the victory. He struck out 10 on 88 pitches.

Jonathan Herrick pitched the final inning and recorded a strikeout.

Auburn (3-0) travels to West Genesee on Friday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Christian Brothers Academy 16, Jordan-Elbridge 3: Wade Brunelle had two goals for the Eagles while Wyatt Werth rounded out the scoring with one. Bryan Tanner added an assist.

CBA peppered J-E goalie Austin Brunelle with 33 shots. He made 18 saves.

Fayetteville-Manlius 11, Skaneateles 10: The Lakers led by three entering the fourth quarter, but the Hornets stormed back with four goals in the final 12 minutes to win it.

The Lakers’ offense was led by Colin Morrissey who scored four goals and added one assist. Ethan Hunt buried two goals. Jack Torrey, Grayson Brunelle (two assists), Cade Bourcy and Jack Weeks also found the back of the net. Sean Kerwick added two assists. Luke Renaud made 16 saves.

Skaneateles (4-2) plays at Herkimer County Community College against Columbia on Saturday.

FROM WEDNESDAY

SOFTBALL

Baldwinsville 9, Auburn 1: The Maroons were held to one hit and one run in their first loss off the season.

Sydney Marinelli had the only hit for Auburn, a single, and she also scored on a ball put in play from Elise Clifford.

