Local Roundup: Bennett's double-double leads Southern Cayuga girls basketball

Charli Bennett recorded a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds as the Southern Cayuga girls basketball team defeated Lansing 48-47 on Tuesday night.
Circe Perez contributed 14 rebounds. Southern Cayuga is 6-4 on the season and plays next at Candor on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Tully 3, Port Byron 0: The Panthers lost by scores of 9-25, 20-25, 10-25. Ashley Rooker paced the Panthers with two aces, three assists and a kill. Allyson Michalski added an ace, two kills, and three digs.
FROM MONDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Onondaga 3, Port Byron 0: Jordan Cook posted two aces, one assist, one kill, four digs and three blocks. Kalie Tratt added three blocks and an assist. Meggie McNally recorded five digs and one assist.