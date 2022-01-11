 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Bennett's double-double leads Southern Cayuga girls basketball

Local Roundup

Local sports roundup.

 Provided

Charli Bennett recorded a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds as the Southern Cayuga girls basketball team defeated Lansing 48-47 on Tuesday night.

Circe Perez contributed 14 rebounds. Southern Cayuga is 6-4 on the season and plays next at Candor on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Tully 3, Port Byron 0: The Panthers lost by scores of 9-25, 20-25, 10-25. Ashley Rooker paced the Panthers with two aces, three assists and a kill. Allyson Michalski added an ace, two kills, and three digs.

FROM MONDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Onondaga 3, Port Byron 0: Jordan Cook posted two aces, one assist, one kill, four digs and three blocks. Kalie Tratt added three blocks and an assist. Meggie McNally recorded five digs and one assist.

