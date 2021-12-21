Local Roundup: Bennett's triple-double leads Southern Cayuga girls

Charli Bennett had a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 12 steals as the Southern Cayuga girls basketball team defeated Spencer-Van Etten 48-43 on Tuesday night.

Avrey Colton contributed 11 points and eight rebounds and Circe Perez scored six points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Southern Cayuga is 2-3 on the season and next plays in the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament next week against Port Byron.

Onondaga 49, Port Byron 37: Sadie White paced the Panthers with nine points, five steals and five rebounds.

Ella Jorgensen added seven points, Lexi Elliott scored seven points with three assists and Mackenzie McDowell had six points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manlius Pebble Hill 50, Port Byron 38: Kody Kurtz led the Panthers with 13 points. Zach Relfe and Alex Ware each scored nine points.

VOLLEYBALL

Westmoreland 3, Port Byron 0: The Panthers lost by scores of 25-8, 25-10 and 25-19. Jordan Cook led with four kills, an assist, an ace and two digs. Katelyn Ware had a pair of kills, five assists and two digs. Kloe Verdi added three kills and two digs.

Port Byron next plays at home Wednesday against Pulaski.

FROM MONDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moravia 63, Tioga 48: Kyler Proper exploded for 24 points for the Blue Devils. Joe Baylor (11 points), Abram Wasileski (10 points) and Luke Landis (eight points) were other keys to the offense.

Moravia (5-0) next plays in the Cortland Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0