Local Roundup: Big second half propels Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer

Danielle Waldron scored a pair of goals to help lead the Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer team to a 6-0 win over Whitney Point on Friday.
The Wolves led 1-0 at the half after eighth grader Madison Kalet scored eight minutes into the game. Union Springs/Port Byron erupted for five goals in the second half, as Sarah Colgan, Gabrielle Scholz, Nikki Namisniak and Waldron all scored.
VOLLEYBALL
Auburn 3, Cato-Meridian 1: The Maroons won by scores of 25-21, 25-23, 24-26 and 25-17.
Marissa Albert had eight kills, three digs, four aces and an assist. Kirsten Casterline had 10 assists, two digs and a kill. Mary Gasper had six digs, three kills and a pair of assists.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fayetteville-Manlius 7, Auburn 0: The Maroons were swept by the undefeated Hornets.
Auburn's best showing came from Emerson Brown at third singles, she went to three sets before falling, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
Skaneateles 7, Cazenovia 0: The Lakers swept to their 14th win of the season.
At singles, Kenna Ellis won at first singles, 6-1, 6-3, Lily Miller won at second singles, 6-2, 6-0 and Isabelle Soderberg won at third singles, 6-0, 5-0.
At doubles, Ella Danforth and Sophia Soderberg won at first doubles, 6-1, 6-1; Sofia Capozza and Kelsey Rutledge won at second doubles, 6-0, 6-2; at third doubles, Emma Whipple and Bella Karpinski came back to win 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 and at fourth doubles, Kate Kissel and Ellie Torrisi won 6-2, 7-5.
FIELD HOCKEY
Moravia 4, Marathon 2: Bailey Williamson, Grace Becker, Bella Banerjee and Allison Kehoe all scored for the Blue Devils. Kaylee Miner made four saves.
Cazenovia 2, Auburn 0: No other information was provided to The Citizen.