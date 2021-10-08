Local Roundup: Big second half propels Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer

Danielle Waldron scored a pair of goals to help lead the Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer team to a 6-0 win over Whitney Point on Friday.

The Wolves led 1-0 at the half after eighth grader Madison Kalet scored eight minutes into the game. Union Springs/Port Byron erupted for five goals in the second half, as Sarah Colgan, Gabrielle Scholz, Nikki Namisniak and Waldron all scored.

VOLLEYBALL

Auburn 3, Cato-Meridian 1: The Maroons won by scores of 25-21, 25-23, 24-26 and 25-17.

Marissa Albert had eight kills, three digs, four aces and an assist. Kirsten Casterline had 10 assists, two digs and a kill. Mary Gasper had six digs, three kills and a pair of assists.

GIRLS TENNIS

Fayetteville-Manlius 7, Auburn 0: The Maroons were swept by the undefeated Hornets.

Auburn's best showing came from Emerson Brown at third singles, she went to three sets before falling, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Skaneateles 7, Cazenovia 0: The Lakers swept to their 14th win of the season.