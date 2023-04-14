A big seven-run third inning propelled the Auburn baseball team to a 8-4 victory over Corcoran/Fowler on Friday.

Four Maroons each had two hits, Caden Becker (two runs, RBI), Lucas West (triple, RBI), Jason Irwin (RBI) and Jayden DeAngelis (RBI). Mac Maher doubled and had two RBIs and Steve Ambroggio had a hit and a RBI.

Cooper Polcovich picked up the win on the mound, he allowed four runs on seven hits, allowing one walk and striking out 10.

Auburn is 4-1 and 2-0 in the league.

Moravia 7, Tioga 2: Eli Landis and Brayden Mason each had a pair of hits for the Blue Devils.

Aiden Kelly and Hunter Boynton each had a hit and two RBIs and Luke Landis and Dillon Palmer each had a hit a RBI. Palmer Thomas added a hit.

Noah Corbett was the winning pitcher, he allowed two runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Port Byron 25, Tully 1: Nikki Namisniak was 6-for-6 with three triples and eight RBIs to lead the Panthers. She was also the winning pitcher, allowing one run on one hit with 10 strikeouts.

Jordan Cook added three hits and a RBI and contributing two hits each were Sadie White (five runs), Alivia Swarthout and Isabella Martinez (double, RBI).

Port Byron is 3-1 and hosts Lansing on Monday.

Weedsport 14, Bishop Ludden 7: Kayla Flask homered and tripled as part of her four hits with two RBI for the Warriors.

Deanna Jackson contributed four hits and a RBI and Zoyee Newton added three hits, including a double and two RBI. Adding two hits each were Madelyn Seward (double, two RBI), Mallory Brown (double) and Morgan Flask (double, RBI).

Arieanna Giacolone tripled in two RBI and Mallory Munn doubled.

Southern Cayuga 9, Groton 3: Winning pitcher Ava Harvatine went the distance, striking out 14.

Alycia Orona led the Chiefs offense with three hits, scoring three runs and adding a RBI. Abby White, Tori Hill and Rachel Landon each had a RBI.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 17, LaFayette 3: Ethan Hunt led the Lakers with five goals and three assists.

Grayson Brunelle contributed four goals and three assists, Jack Torrey added two goals and an assist and Landen Brunelle and Jeff McCrone each scored two goals.

Sean Kerwick (assist) and Quinn Cheney each scored a goal and Dom Caraccio and Charlie Carbonaro each chipped in with an assist. Lakers goalie Luke Logan made 10 saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 16, Mexico 1: Lilly Marquardt led the Lakers with a pair of goals and three assists. Rachel Hackler (assist), Tatum Ryan and Allie Michel each scored a pair of goals

Scoring a goal each were Mara Stanton (three assists) Alison Whipple (assist), Camryn Calabro (assist), Maura Leonardis, Kiki Morrissey, Bella Brogan, Janie Phillips and Anasofia Cirincione.

Paige Willard added three assists and Julia O'Connor added two. Goalie Emily Evans made one save.

TENNIS

Skaneateles 5, Mexico 0: The Lakers swept the Tigers as Max Karpinski won at first singles, 6-0, 6-0; at second singles, Jake Salzhauer won 6-0, 6-0 and at third singles, Kevin Torrisi won 6-3, 6-2.

At first doubles, James Lovier and Peter Salzhauer won 6-1, 6-1 and at second doubles, Evan Wingfield and Jackson Kennedy won 6-1, 6-1.

FROM THURSDAY

TRACK AND FIELD

Moravia’s boys and girls teams competed in the Marathon Spring Fling, with the Blue Devils’ girls coming in first overall with 79 points, while the boys ranked third with 58 (trailing on Dryden’s 158 and Oxford’s 68).

Seth Parker won the boys discus and shot put, while Joe Baylor had the top boys high jump.

Several girls placed second in their respective events, including Olivia Genson in the 1500m run, Cecelia Stryker in the 400m dash, and Bebe Balk in the shot put.

Moravia’s 4x400m relay (Genson, Natalie Torok, Karson Mackey and Stryker) and 4x100m relay (Taqua Bailey, Shy’Anne Rhodes, Mackey and Ashley Heredia-Castillo) also placed second.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Auburn 22, Oswego 7: Several players had high-scoring nights as the Maroons pulled away from the Buccaneers.

Adalyn Bouley paced the attack with five goals and one assist, while Libby Leader also had a six-point game with one goal and five assists.

Caroline Smith and Danielle Swietoniowski both finished with four goals and an assist, while Nat Long also scored four times. Nora Solomon chipped in two goals and two assists.

Mary Gasper and Shaliyah Helmick rounded out the scoring with one apiece.

Auburn (3-1) faces rival Fayetteville-Manlius on Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Union Springs 13, Southern Cayuga 5: Hailee Smith picked up the win with 10 strikeouts and helping herself at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a three-run homer.

Ella Johnson contributed a grand slam homer and Paityn Delaney added three hits.

Gallery: Union Springs baseball comes up short in the seventh inning against Trumansburg

For Southern Cayuga, Rachel Landon had three hits and Alysia Orona added two hits. Ava Harvatine took the loss on the mound.

Union Springs (5-1) travels to Moravia on Monday.