Local Roundup: Big third quarter separates Skaneateles boys basketball from Weedsport

A 10-point difference in the third quarter was the deciding factor in a 59-44 win for Skaneateles boys basketball over Weedsport on Saturday.

The teams were tied after one quarter and the Lakers were ahead by four at the half.

Coming out of halftime, Skaneateles outscored Weedsport 19-9 to take control.

Colin Gaglione led the Lakers with 17 points. Colin Sweet recorded 11 and Jude Pascal had 10.

Jack Lowery was the only Warriors player to reach double figures in scoring, with 13 points. Ryan Adams and Andrew Seward both chipped in eight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 77, Fabius Pompey 27: Mariah Quigley guided the Warriors to the win with a 22-point afternoon.

Other top scorers included Molly Milton with 14 points, Sarah Carroll with 10, and Sierra Murray and Frannie Milton with eight apiece.

Weedsport (11-2) travels north to Cato-Meridian on Tuesday.

Jordan-Elbridge 71, Pulaski 21: Eight different players recorded at least one basket in the Eagles' rout over Pulaski.

Ava Hildebrant led the team in scoring, racking up 19 points. Heather Sorts was next with 12 points and Abigail Ahern contributed 11 points.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Onondaga 85, Cayuga 61: The Spartans were unable to match the top-ranked Lazers, despite a six-point differential early in the second half.

Jay Baranick led CCC with 19 points. Khari Odom and Nic Harris both finished with 10 points.

Cayuga hosts Corning on Monday.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Onondaga 65, Cayuga 45: The Spartans fell to the Lazers, who are ranked seventh overall in the nation.

Elisabeth Waterman had a team-high 15 points, while Doray DiLallo added 12 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three blocks.

Cayuga returns home on Monday to host Corning.

FROM FRIDAY

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 3, Auburn 0: The Lakers potted all three of their goals in the first period to win the latest game in the Route 20 rivalry.

Garrett Krieger scored once with two assists, Luke Renaud had a goal and an assist, and Jack Torrey capped off the scoring.

Henry Major picked up three assists.

Jackson Siddall kept Auburn in the game in goal, racking up 48 saves.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 70, Candor 28: All nine players that suited up for the Wolves scored at least a point. Danielle Waldron guided the team with 15 points. Kailey Kalet was next with 14 points and Maddy Kalet figured in with nine points.

Union Springs hosts Spencer-Van Etten on Monday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moravia 68, Odessa-Montour 43: Aiden Kelly finished with 12 points, Kyler Proper scored 10, and Abram Wasileski and Drew Nye rounded out the leaders with nine.

Moravia (8-1) plays Candor on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0