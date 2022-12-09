Local Roundup: Brunelle hits eight 3s, Jordan-Elbridge nabs fourth win

Jordan-Elbridge boys basketball continued its strong start to the season Friday night, defeating Faith Heritage 74-62.

Nolan Brunelle was the hot shooter for the Eagles. He racked up 31 points, largely due to eight made 3s. He also reached double figures in assists.

Jack Barrigar added 15 points and Nixon Karcz chipped in with 13.

J-E is now 4-0.

Southern Cayuga 61, Groton 45: Brandon Vanacore was the top scorer with 29 points for the Chiefs. Nate Thurston figured in with nine and Isaac Brozon added eight.

Weedsport 74, Mater Dei Academy 42: The Warriors limited Mater Dei to 24 points through three quarters in the win.

Fourteen different players scored for Weedsport. Lucio Cole led the balanced attack with 17 points, including three 3s. Wyatt Milton added 10 points and Isaiah Richardson finished with nine.

Weedsport (2-1) hosts Faith Heritage on Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Liverpool 62, Auburn 57: The Maroons were ahead by two points with 2:20 to go, but couldn’t hold on to secure the win.

Leah Middleton racked up 32 points, including five 3s, to go with five steals and four rebounds.

Peyton Maneri posted nine points, 12 assists and four steals. Booka Johnson added eight points and six rebounds. Kylie Guarino hauled in 10 rebounds.

“It was a good game. I was proud of how we played even in the loss. We did a lot of good things,” Maroons coach Al Giannone said.

Auburn (1-1) is home against West Genesee on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Chittenango 3, Port Byron 0: Jordan Cook posted three kills and Meggy McNally totaled seven digs.

FROM THURSDAY

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 4, CBA/Jamesville-DeWitt 0: Chad Lowe made 28 saves to earn the 13th shutout of his career and second of the season.

Henry Major led the offense with two goals and one assist, while Andrew Gaglione picked up one goal and two assists. Jack Torrey also scored. Andrew Falkenberg was credited with three assists, and Sean Kerwick and Alex Whitlock had one helper apiece.

Skaneateles (3-2) hosts Auburn on Tuesday.