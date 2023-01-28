Local Roundup: Brunelle scores 33 as Jordan-Elbridge wins third straight

Following a midseason slog that included four straight losses, Jordan-Elbridge boys basketball is back on track.

The Eagles defeated Lyme 75-52 on Saturday, the team’s third win in a row.

Nolan Brunelle went off for 33 points while Jack Barrigar had 14 points.

Preston Murray added 11.

Thirty-three is a new career-high for a single game for Brunelle, a freshman. He had 31 points in a win at Faith Heritage in early December.

J-E (11-5) hosts Cato-Meridian on Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Skaneateles 48, Holland Patent 32: Maddy Ramsgard finished with 15 points, 13 of which came in the first half, in the Lakers’ win. Ayla Pas’cal chipped in with 10.

Skaneateles (13-3) hosts Syracuse Academy of Science on Tuesday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Hudson Valley 80, Cayuga 67: The Spartans were unable to overcome a rough first half which they trailed by double digits. Though CCC cut the deficit to less than 10 on several occasions, the Spartans couldn’t get over the jump.

Shaheem Sanders (15 points, 17 rebounds) and Justin Lawrence (14 points, 13 rebounds) both had double-doubles. Anthony Todd added 14 points. Jason Knopp chipped in 12 points and four assists.

CCC (6-11) travels to SUNY Adirondack on Sunday.

FROM FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cato-Meridian 70, Pulaski 65: Cato rode a 23-8 third quarter to defeat Pulaski.

Four players reached double figures in scoring, led by Preston Daggett’s 23-point night. Finley Stonecypher and Jacob Carroll had 13 apiece and Carter Impson added 10.

Daggett’s performance included five 3-pointers.

Cato-Meridian (7-8) has won four games in a row. The Blue Devils can reach a .500 mark for the first time this season when the team travels to LaFayette on Monday.

Fabius-Pompey 72, Port Byron 71 (overtime): Trailing by 13 at halftime, the Panthers racked up 38 second-half points to force OT. Eleven more points followed in the extra session, but it wasn't enough against Fabius.

Dominic Laframboise totaled 33 points, Dalton Clark had 13, and Connor Usowski and Matt Laird chipped in nine apiece.

Central Square 59, Auburn 48: Desean Strachan scored 14 points, Jack Tumber totaled 13 and Ryan Dann added 11.

The Maroons host Cortland on Tuesday.

Jordan-Elbridge 69, APW 47: The Eagles drained 10 3-pointers in a rout over the Rebels.

Seven of those triples came from the combination of Jack Barrigar (21 points) and Nolan Brunelle (19 points).

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 6, New Hartford 0: Henry Major recorded a hat trick, and had an assist, in the Lakers’ shutout victory.

This is Major’s third hat trick of the season. He also scored three goals in wins over Auburn on Jan. 17 and at Syracuse on Nov. 30.

Andrew Gaglione, Sean Kerwick and Cole Palmer also scored. Jack Marquardt, Sutton Paro and Alex Whitlock were credited with two assists each. Goalie Chad Lowe made 25 saves, and now has six shutouts on the season.

Skaneateles (13-3) travels to Whitesboro on Tuesday.