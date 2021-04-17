Local Roundup: Brunelle scores three in Skaneateles football's win

Grayson Brunelle reached the end zone three times to lead Skaneateles football to a 35-14 win over Bishop Ludden on Saturday.

Brunelle finished with 133 yards on 29 carries to go with his three scores. Two of his trips to the end zone happened in the first quarter to help put the Lakers ahead 14-0.

Quarterback James Musso went 16-for-22 through the air, totaling 210 yards. He threw one touchdown pass, which was completed to Patrick Herr. Herr had 65 yards on three catches.

Musso also recorded a 6-yard rushing touchdown.

Cody Nesbitt led the Lakers in receiving, with 70 yards on five receptions.

Landon Hellwig was a perfect 7-for-7 on PATs.

Skaneateles is 2-0.

SWIMMING

IAC Championships: Southern Cayuga took third place overall in meets that were held Friday at Lansing and Saturday at Watkins Glen.

Ellie Burroughs placed second in the 200 free (2:07.32) and 500 free (5:50.79), Brooke Green was the runner-up in the 50 free (25.93) and third in the 500 free (6:01.44).