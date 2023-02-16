Cato-Meridian boys basketball is moving on to the next round of the Section III Class C tournament, thanks to a 68-60 win over Onondaga on Thursday.

The 18th-seeded Blue Devils were ahead by three entering the fourth quarter, but outscored the Tigers 19-14 in the final eight minutes to close out the game.

Four players reached double figures in the win, led by Jacob Carroll’s 18 points. Preston Daggett was next with 17, while De’Von Adams’ 16 and Carter Impson’s 14 also helped push Cato-Meridian over the top.

Carroll knocked down three of the Blue Devils’ four 3s on the night.

Cato-Meridian (9-12) next plays second-seeded Waterville on Saturday in the second round.

Moravia 83, Newfield 34: In a matchup between two of New York state’s top Class C teams, the Blue Devils blasted the Trojans to capture their second straight IAC Small School championship and third since 2017.

Joe Baylor led Moravia with 19 points. Seventeen of those points came before halftime.

Newfield, the defending Class C state champions, is the only team to beat Moravia so far this season, back in January.

It’s possible the two teams could meet a third time in sectionals, as Moravia is a No. 2 seed and Newfield is No. 3. Unlike last year, when the teams played for the section championship, another meeting would take place in the section semifinals if the bracket holds.

Before that potential matchup, though, Moravia will host either seventh-seeded Greene or 10th-seeded Walton in the section quarterfinals next Friday, Feb. 24.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 67, Odessa-Montour 24: The Wolves claimed their second straight IAC Small School title and improved to 20-0 in the process.

Payton Gilbert paced Union Springs with 18 points, in a game which the Wolves held the Grizzlies to 15 points through three quarters.

Xavia Evener contributed 14 points, Danielle Waldron had 10, and Kailey Kalet chipped in nine points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.

Gilbert also hauled in six rebounds.

“This win tonight is exactly what this team has been about all year, working together unselfishly to accomplish the desired end result,” Wolves coach Andy Kalet said. “I couldn’t be any prouder of this team.”

Union Springs is the No. 1 seed in Section IV’s Class C tournament, and will host either No. 8 Sidney or No. 9 Watkins Glen next Saturday, Feb. 25 in the section quarterfinals.

FROM WEDNESDAY

SWIMMING

Section III championships: Weedsport placed third overall at the Class C championships with 248 points, trailing only Lowville (368) and Holland Patent (355).

Nolan Carner was part of three winning performances by the Warriors. He won the 50 free (22.43 seconds) and 100 free (49.60 seconds). Then, teaming with Brayden Mitchell, Robert Quigley and Ayden Moffitt, won the 200 free relay (1:36.74).

Weedsport’s 400 free relay team, which featured the same foursome, was the runner-up. Moffitt also placed third in the 100 free.

Skaneateles’ Gavin Van Kersbergen was a multi-time winner, claiming the 100 butterfly (51.44 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (53.84). Both marks reached the New York state qualifying standard.

His time in the 100 fly is a new Class C meet record, besting the previous mark (56.28) set in 2013.

In the Class A meet, Auburn’s Riley Fitzgerald placed fourth in the 500 freestyle and Colin Ringwood came in fifth in the 200 free.