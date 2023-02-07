Cato-Meridian girls basketball secured at least a .500 record for the season, with a 60-31 win over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown on Monday.

The Blue Devils limited the Rebels to nine points in the first half in an eventual rout.

Kaydence Morrissette paced the scoring efforts with 15 points, while Julia Wilson and Mollie Walton each totaled 12 points.

Morrissette and Wilson both drained two 3s.

Cato-Meridian (10-7) has two more games listed on its schedule, both on the road. The Blue Devils play at Weedsport on Thursday, then travel to Southern Cayuga next Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 55, APW 31: The Eagles held the Rebels to under 10 points in each of the four quarters in the win.

Nolan Brunelle totaled 22 points and hit five 3-pointers, while Cory Henderson and Jack Barrigar both contributed eight points.

J-E (13-5) finishes up the regular season at Weedsport on Wednesday.

Onondaga 58, Cato-Meridian 53: The Blue Devils were ahead 41-38 entering the fourth quarter, but the Tigers scored 20 points in the final eight minutes to nab the win.

Preston Daggett and Carter Impson recorded 13 points apiece for Cato-Meridian, while Finley Stonecypher and Jacob Carroll each contributed eight.

Cato-Meridian (7-11) hosts Port Byron on Wednesday.

Dryden 54, Union Springs 53: The Wolves held a three-point lead with 35 seconds remaining, but Dryden pulled off a stunner in the final minute.

Collin Park scored 20 points and Damon Brown added 19.

Union Springs(9-8) travels to Tioga on Wednesday.

FROM THE WEEKEND

BOYS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 73, Groton 53: The Wolves bounced back and halted a two-game skid on Saturday.

Up by five at halftime, Union Springs scored 40 points in the second half to cruise to the win.

Collin Park registered 29 points, Damon Brown scored 23 and Aaron Johnson added 14.

"I thought Johnson's attacking of the press in the second half was a huge key to the game along with Brown's floor vision finding Collin," Wolves coach Dan Cerro said.