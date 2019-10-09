Seventh-grader Amber Clarke buried five goals, tying a program record for goals in a season, as the Cato-Meridian girls soccer team defeated LaFayette 8-4 Wednesday.
The Blue Devils overcame a 3-2 deficit, eventually leading 5-3 at halftime. The tying score came from Chelsea Dennison on a feed from Emileah Morgan. Clarke took over from there, scoring the next five goals of the game.
Clarke already had assists in two goals earlier in the game.
With the five-goal performance, Clarke now has 18 on the season. Morgan added a goal of her own, as did Irene Owens. Jaelin Hill picked up two assists and goalkeeper Jocelyn Smith made 10 saves.
Cato-Meridian (3-6-1) hosts Bishop Grimes on Thursday.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Southern Cayuga 41, Whitney Point 18: Taylor Green won the 200 freestyle (2:27.19), Brooke Green took the 200 IM (2:46.31), Molly Rejman was first in the 50 freestyle (28.60), Ellie Burroughs won the 100 freestyle (1:01.67), and Emma VanAmburgh had the top time in the 500 freestyle (6:51.59).
VOLLEYBALL
Union Springs 3, Whitney Point 0: The Wolves picked up a sweep, 25-22, 25-16, 25-17.
Ruth Jackson led the team with seven kills to go with eight points, three aces and one dig. Marrin Owens posted 15 assists with one ace and four points. Aurora Lucas had nine assists, two aces and five points. Emily Peed secured nine points along with two aces.
Union Springs improves to 10-2.
Moravia 3, Dryden 0: Kate Baylor led the Blue Devils with 10 kills and two aces, Maddy Kelly added six kills and six aces, and Liz Vivenzio chipped in with three kills and two assists.
GIRLS TENNIS
Skaneateles 4, Notre Dame 3: The Lakers squeezed out the win in the semifinals of the Section III, Class C team sectionals thanks to victories in three of four doubles matches.
Lily Miller was the lone singles winner. Miller dropped the first set to Notre Dame's Danielle Cresci 6-0, but then won the next two 6-4, 6-3.
Emma Miller and Ella Danforth earned a 7-5, 6-0 win in first doubles; Meg Benedict and Olivia Walker slipped by in third doubles 6-3, 6-1; and Kelsey Rutledge and Rachel Hackler won fourth doubles 6-0, 6-1.
Skaneateles is 13-2 this year and will face either Cazenovia or Marcellus in the championship Thursday at Mott Courts in Utica at 3:30 p.m.
Baldwinsville 5, Auburn 2: The No. 2-seeded Maroons were defeated by the third-seeded Bees in the semifinals of the Class A team tournament. Alexandra Vitale and Clare Diffin won in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, in second doubles, while Taylor Chadderdon and Gabby McGinn won third doubles 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Auburn finishes the season 15-3.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Port Byron/Union Springs 15, Faith Heritage 50; Port Byron/Union Springs 22, Fabius-Pompey 33: Braden York took first overall with a time of 17:13. Ryan Teabo came in third (18:57), Dylan Nolan placed fourth (18:58), Kaleb Holdridge was eighth (20:50) and Gabe Newton came in 12th (21:38).
Cato-Meridian 26, Onondaga 29; Pulaski 24, Cato-Meridian 39: Nathan Conklin finished the race third for the Blue Devils, crossing the finish line in 18:49. Merritt Cox placed fifth (19:10).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Port Byron/Union Springs 19, Faith Heritage 36; Port Byron/Union Springs 15, Fabius Pompey 50: Molly Yorkey won the race with a time of 21:01, while Allayna Dillon placed second at 23:23. Allie Wilmot came in fourth (23:50), Hailey Short was fifth (24:22) and Rose Nageldinger came in eighth (28:18).
Cato-Meridian 26, Pulaski 29, Onondaga Inc.: The Blue Devils had three runners place in the top five, led by first-place finisher Lydia Cox, who posted a time of 23:07. Right behind in second was Grace Cady (23:08), while Julia Wilson came in fifth (24:39). Ariana Proper finished eighth (25:48) and Sarah Perez was 11th (26:10).
Cato-Meridian finishes the season with a 9-1 record to win the division.