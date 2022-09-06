Local Roundup: Cato-Meridian beats Weedsport in overtime

Morgan Janas scored the tying goal in the fourth quarter and the game-winner in overtime as the Cato-Meridian field hockey team edged Weedsport 3-2 on Tuesday.

Ashlee Donahue scored the Blue Devils' other goal. Goalie Marissa Bartholomew made seven saves.

Weedsport's goals were scored by Deanna Jackson, on an assist from Mallory Brown, and Mady Kepple.

Warriors goalie Arie Giacolone made six saves.

Port Byron 4, Cazenovia 0: Sadie White had a hat trick to lead the Panthers over the Lakers.

Abby McKay added a goal and Katelyn Ware played in goal. Port Byron led in corners 12-3 and in shots on goal 23-3.

BOYS GOLF

Skaneateles 206, Phoenix 281: Tyson DiRubbo shot a 35 to pace the Lakers.

Jack Marquardt carded a 37, Drew Mancini had a 40, Tye Kennedy added a 46 and Will Cowden had a 48.

Skaneateles is 4-0 on the season.

Mexico 224, Jordan-Elbridge 257: Caden Hearn led the Eagles with a 46.

Benjamin Weller shot a 49, Emerson Derby carded a 52, Devin King added a 55 and Conall Fraser contributed a 55.

BOYS SOCCER

Lansing 7, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: Wolves goalie Nick Anthony made 12 saves.

"The visiting Bobcats were able to control play with their ability to move the ball quickly and with purpose for the majority of the game," said Union Springs/Port Byron coach Jim Hodges. "USPB played well in spurts, but couldn't find any rhythm."

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop Ludden 3, Jordan-Elbridge 1: Brooke Chiaramonte led the Eagles with 16 points. Taylor Eaton contributed 15 points, Sarah Lane had 13 points, Makayla Penird had 12 points, Madison Clochessy added nine points and Kendra Anderson had four points.

CROSS COUNTRY

Southern Cayuga

The Chiefs finished second to Trumansburg. Tyler Figueroa led the Chiefs with a third-place finish in a time of 19:32.

David Hayden was sixth (20:16) and Luke Gentry was 10th (21:08).