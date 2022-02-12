Local Roundup: Cato-Meridian boys basketball edges Port Byron

In a game that was tight throughout four quarters, Cato-Meridian boys basketball escaped with a 49-47 win over Port Byron on Saturday afternoon.

Neither team led by more than two points at the conclusion of any quarter. The Blue Devils were able to outscore the Panthers 11-8 in the final eight minutes and that was the difference.

Justin Baldwin had 14 points, Jacob Carroll scored 12 and Tristian Lee added nine for Cato-Meridian.

Tyler Merkley recorded 16 points and Alex Ware added 12 for the Panthers.

Jordan-Elbridge 59, Canastota 34: Eighth-grader Nolan Brunelle had 28 points, including eight 3s in the Eagles’ victory.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Port Byron 50, Cato-Meridian 19: Lexi Elliott knocked down three 3s and totaled 19 points for the Panthers. Abby McKay just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine boards. Maria Burns had seven points, seven rebounds and four steals. Mackenzie McDowell chipped in six points and six steals.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Cayuga 56, Tompkins-Cortland 33: The Spartans were ahead by five at the half, but exploded for a 16-2 third quarter en route to the win.

“It was another great defensive effort,” coach Jim Alberici said. “They’re playing really well at both ends of the floor, but especially on the defensive end.”

Elisabeth Waterman went off for 27 points and four rebounds. Doray DiLallo recorded 16 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. Lexie Cottrill added six points, eight rebounds and three assists.

CCC is home against Herkimer on Monday.

FROM FRIDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moravia 59, Spencer Van Etten 45: SVE cut the Blue Devils lead to five with only 3 1/2 minutes remaining, but a 3 by Gabby Heim and a steal-and-score by Kate Baylor sealed the game.

Baylor finished with 18 points, Heim had 11, and Olivia Genson and Chloe Hanson both scored seven.

Moravia will find out its first sectional opponent this week.

