Local Roundup: Cato-Meridian football dismantles Onondaga

Last year's Section III Class C runner-up, Cato-Meridian dominated Onondaga on Friday to capture its first win of the season.
The Blue Devils scored three times in the first half on their way to a 38-6 win.
Osjamell Freeman had the game's first score on a 20-yard quarterback keeper midway through the opening quarter. Cato-Meridian added another touchdown in the first, and its third of the game with two minutes to go in the half, to nab a 21-0 lead.
On their first drive of the second half, the Blue Devils again tricked the Tigers when Konar Witkowski took the snap and took the ball 15 yards to the end zone. Only minutes later, Ethan Scanlon pounded in a 3-yard touchdown to put the Blue Devils in front 35-0.
That would be Cato-Meridian's final touchdown of the night, though Carl Alinsoring's fumble recovery led to a field goal from lefty Micah Stavenhagen.
On the verge of being shut out, Onondaga answered with its only points of the game with 5:20 to go on Will'zarrion Jones's 11-yard touchdown pass.
Cato-Meridian (1-1) returns to the field next Friday at home against Tully.
MEN'S SOCCER
Cayuga Community College played its first game Friday since 2019, and came away with a 2-0 win over Monroe Community College. The Spartans scored one goal in each half in the victory.
CCC opened the scoring with 10 minutes to go in the first half when Isaac Bourne's corner kick resulted in a header for captain Will Leary.
Insurance was added six minutes into the second half on Abdias Puac Perez' goal, with an assist credited to Vladimir Kopchev.
Goalie James Hogan made three saves.
“We were a bit nervous at the start, with it being our first game and not having played last fall,” Sprtans coach Chris Davison said. “Once we got that first goal, everything fell into place, and I think we showed we were the better team for the whole game.”
CCC returns to action next Friday, April 16 when the Spartans host Eric at 4 p.m. at Falcon Park.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lansing 4, Moravia 1: Lynnae Russell scored at the 21:44 mark of the first half to put the Blue Devils in front, but Lansing scored the equalizer late in the half, then three more in the second to win it.
Abigail Myers made seven saves for Moravia.
FROM THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
Weedsport 52, South Seneca 14: The Warriors scored four times in the opening quarter, including a pair of end zone trips for Reese Ahearn, to capture their second win of the year.
Ahearn's longest run of the day came in the first quarter on a 78-yard scamper that resulted in six points.
Ahearn finished with 138 yards and three touchdowns on only eight carries. Jacob Maloof scored twice and registered 51 yards on three rushing attempts, and Hunter Morgan posted 54 yards and a score on four attempts.
As a team, Weedsport totaled 332 rushing yards.
On defense, Conner Butler picked off one interception, while Robert Chirco and Quinn Rudick each recovered a fumble. Troy Brown led the team with nine tackles, while Rudick made five tackles including one for a loss. Butler added a sack.
Weedsport (2-0) returns to action next Thursday against Morrisville-Eaton. That game will be played at Jordan-Elbridge High School.
SWIMMING
Skaneateles 101, Baldwinsville 70: Hana Spaulding won the 100 free (52.94) and 200 free (1:56.21), Arianna Matthews took home the 200 IM (2:26.09), Ashley Drotar was first in the 50 free (25.76), Grace King touched first in the 100 fly (1:07.42), and Ellie Springer finished first in the 500 free (6:27.54).
King, Lili Winkelman, Springer and Drotar teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (2:01.06). Amelia Musso, Matthews, Spaulding and Caitlin Comer combined to win the 200 free relay (1:48.91).