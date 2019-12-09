After a slow start to the game, Cato-Meridian girls basketball did enough to beat Fabius-Pompey Monday, 41-37.
The Blue Devils were held to only four points in the first quarter, but scored at least 12 in the next three to pick up the win.
Leading Cato-Meridian was Hannah Janes with 15 points, including six in the fourth quarter. Amber Clarke was the Blue Devils' other double-digit scorer with 12.
Port Byron 49, Pulaski 31: Ava Mills led Port Byron with 18 points while Jenna Mapley had 11. Mills also had 12 rebounds and six steals, while Mapley had eight boards. Rileigh Luste had a team-high nine rebounds.
VOLLEYBALL
Weedsport 3, Manlius Pebble Hill 0: The Warriors earned the swept with scores of 25-14, 25-9 and 25-19. Jenna Squires and Taylor Hunter both posted seven aces, while Hunter added eight assists and three kills. Anna Provoost recorded five kills, four aces and four blocks.
CBA 3, Port Byron 2: The Panthers traded sets with CBA, but ultimately couldn't come through in the fifth.
Sophie Redmond and Miranda Aldrich both had seven kills, while Rileigh Gray dished out 14 assists while Gabrielle Atchinson had 14 digs. Aldrich added 10 digs.
Port Byron (0-3) is home against Cato-Meridian on Thursday.
WRESTLING
Fulton 77, Auburn 6: Keyshin Cooper was the Maroons' lone winner, earning a fall in 2:15 at 220 pounds.
BOYS BOWLING
Bishop Grimes 5, Weedsport 2: Troy Green had the high score for the Warriors with 434, including a top series of 158.
GIRLS BOWLING
Bishop Grimes 7, Weedsport 0: Over three games, Alanna Golden posted a score of 342. Gracie Stevens had the high series with a 126.
FROM SATURDAY
WRESTLING
Andersen Tournament: Auburn came in 12th out of 19 participating schools with 65.5 points at Cicero-North Syracuse.
Keyshin Cooper was the lone Auburn wrestler to come away in first in his weight class. Cooper wrestled at 220, pinning Whitesboro's Jeff Cubino 29 seconds into the third period. Cooper also picked up victories against Windor's Collin Bidwell (12-10 decision), General Brown's Nick Rogers (fall in 3:48) and Amsterdam's Brody Fallas (fall in 1:12).
Also placing for Auburn was junior Luca Pirozzolo, who finished runner-up in the 138-pound class. Pirozzolo earned wins against Marcellus' Tim Okhman (12-7 decision), Fairport's Terrance Gibson (fall in 0:43), and Newark's Jackson Vermeulen (14-6 major decision). In the finals, Pirozzolo was denied by Gouverneur's Carter Baer in a 9-3 decision.
APW/Pulaski Duals: Moravia finished with a 4-1 record to place runner-up to Mexico.
Three Moravia wrestlers posted four-win days. Nate Eberhardt (126 pounds) had four pins, Tryston Morris (195) won via three falls and a decision, Trent Rutan (285) had four pins with three coming in the first period, and Jacob Stockton (145) won through three pins and one decision.
WRESTLING
Cato Blue Devil Duals: Hannibal/Cato-Meridian finished fourth overall with a 2-3 team record.
Going 4-1 at the meet were Jack Lamson (106), Hunter White (132), Ethan Scanlon (182) and Anthony Crofoot (220).
BOWLING
Union Springs/Port Byron traveled to Waverly over the weekend for the IAC Kick Off Bowling Tournament, and the girls team emerged with 2,535 points to win the tournament. The Wolves also had the top three high series for the tournament.
Colleen Jump had the high score with 554 (211), followed by Makayla Smith's 538 (229) and Alexis Colbert's 533 (190). Other high scores included Jamilyn Casbarro's 491 and Jada Kimball's 419.