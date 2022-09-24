Local Roundup: Cato-Meridian girls place second at B'ville cross country invitational

Runners from several Cayuga County-area schools competed in the 70th annual Baldwinsville Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.

In the girls small school race, Cato-Meridian freshman Maggie Brown finished the 5K in 20:59.5 for seventh place. Skaneateles’ Lucy Fleckenstein was right behind for eighth place (21:10.9) and Elaina Williams also represented Cato-Meridian well with an 11th-place time (21:25.6).

Port Byron’s top finisher was junior Alexcia Snyder, who came in 69th (24:48.4).

Led by Brown’s run, Cato-Meridian placed second in team scoring with 130 points, trailing only South Jefferson (60 points).

Alexander Kunz was the top local performer in the boys small school race. Kunz, a sophomore at Jordan-Elbridge, completed the course in 17:29.7 for fourth place. Teammate Peyton Bates also had a strong showing, placing 16th (18:03.4). Skaneateles’ Aidan Ward came in 17th (18:06.8). Cato-Meridian’s Merritt Cox placed 27th (18:44.2), while teammate Owen McGetrick came in 43rd (19:08.4). Southern Cayuga’s Tyler Figueroa was 45th (19:09.3).

Auburn had two runners near the top in the girls large school race. The Maroons’ Kyleen Brady finished sixth (18:39.7), while Ali Pineau placed 11th (19:17.9).

Chris Howard timed in at 16:30.2 in the boys large school race. Other top runners for the Maroons included Keegan Brady in 16th (16:59.3) and Owen Gasper in 27th (17:31.4).

As a team, Auburn came in sixth place with 123 points. Winner Fairport (Section V) had 54. Only Fayetteville-Manlius and host B'ville placed better among Section III teams.

FROM FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Moravia 66, Unadilla Valley 22: The Blue Devils struck for 22 points in the first quarter, then bettered that with 24 in the second in a blowout win.

Moravia received a boost from its opportunistic special teams unit. Kyler Proper returned a kick 73 yards for one touchdown, while another score came on a 47-yard punt return by Riley Jones.

Proper also had a pick-six of 70 yards.

Quarterback Luke Landis threw for 183 yards and four touchdowns on 10 attempts. He added a rushing score. Hunter Boynton had 27 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Jones was the team's top receivers with two catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Johnson also had a big night with three receptions for 72 yards and two scores.

Moravia (4-0) hosts Groton next Saturday at 1 p.m. for homecoming weekend.

BOYS SOCCER

Southern Cayuga 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: Four different players found the back of the net for the Chiefs, who took Round 1 of their rivalry with the Wolves.

John Kreydatus, Wilson Mejia, Paul Hayden and Ben Kermidas were the goal-scorers, and Skylar White picked up an assist.

Nick Anthony made eight saves for US/PB.

Both teams return to action on Monday. Southern Cayuga plays at Marathon, while US/PB travels to Dryden.

Marcellus 4, Auburn 0: Braden Sherman made 21 saves for the Maroons.