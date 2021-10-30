Local Roundup: Cato-Meridian pounds Herkimer in section quarterfinals

Cato-Meridian football is cruising to the Section III Class D semifinals after rolling Herkimer 50-6 on a rainy Friday night in Cato.

Brothers Angelo and Bo Turo scored six of the Blue Devils' seven touchdowns.

The other was a 26-yard pass from Tristian Lee to Julian Bowman.

Angelo Turo scored from 35, 22 and 36 yards. Bo Turo reached the end zone from 28, 5 and 12 yards.

Cato-Meridian (6-1) will face either top-seeded Dolgeville or No. 8 Onondaga next Friday at Central Valley Academy.

Section III Class C quarterfinals

Skaneateles 28, Canastota 26: The top-seeded Lakers survived a scare from the Raiders, as consecutive touchdowns to end the third quarter and start the fourth was the difference.

Quarterback James Musso finished 22-for-34 for 240 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Grayson Brunelle rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 24 attempts. Cody Nesbitt led the receivers with 115 yards and a touchdown on 10 catches, while Nate Shattuck had 72 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

Following a scoreless first quarter, Brunelle opened the scoring in the second on a 2-yard run. But Canastota answered on a 48-yard scamper by Devon Youker, who proved to be a thorn in the Lakers' side all night. While Skaneateles briefly gained the lead again on Musso's 42-yard pass to Shattuck, it was again Youker — this time from 22 yards — that secured a halftime tie at 14-14.

Youker's biggest run of the day came in the third quarter on a 92-yard run, which put Skaneateles in a 20-14 hole (and marked the first time all season that the undefeated Lakers trailed).

Skaneateles answered with consecutive scores, the first on a 15-yard pass to Nesbitt, and the next on an 11-yard rush from Brunelle to take back the lead 28-20.

While Youker was able to reach the end zone a fourth time, Canastota was unable to cash in the two-point conversion, allowing Skaneateles to advance to the next round.

The Lakers (8-0) will host Cazenovia at noon on Saturday.

