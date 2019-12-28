Two Cayuga County teams competed at the Kenneth Haines Memorial Tournament Saturday at SUNY Oswego.
Cato-Meridian/Hannibal’s Hunter White was the winner in the 126-pound bracket. White defeated Webster Thomas’ Jackson Allen by a 6-4 decision in the final match. White earned wins earlier in the tournament via two major decisions and a technical fall.
Auburn’s Keyshin Cooper also posted a dominant performance en route to winning his bracket. At 220 pounds, Cooper beat Mexico’s Jacob O'Reilly in a 13-2 major decision in the first-place match. It was Coopers second win by major decision, and he also had two wins via fall. This is Cooper’s third tournament title this month, as he also won Cicero-North Syracuse’s Andersen Tournament and the Phoenix Round Robin.
Teammate Lucas Hogan placed third at 170 pounds. Hogan beat East Syracuse Minoa’s Ali Abdulla in a 10-2 major decision in the third-place match.
Red Creek Duals: Port Byron went 4-1 at Red Creek, losing only to Mynderse.
Four wrestlers went 5-0 on the day: Dylan Nolan (99), Jack Smith (132/138), Ike Svitavsky (145/152), and Mitch Tanner (220/285). Henry Smith (106/113) and Gabe Newton (138) both finished 4-1. Tanner was named the most outstanding wrestler for his perfect performance.
Port Byron hosts its annual Mid-Winter Tournament next Saturday, Jan. 4.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Auburn 56, Ithaca 53: The Maroons were ahead 39-26 at halftime, then had to hold on late to squeak out the win in the More Than A Game tournament.
Jay Barack was the high scorer with 20 points, while Shaheed Beal (12 points, 10 assists) and Troy Churney (13 points, 12 rebounds) both posted double-doubles.
Auburn improves to 5-2 and will face Fayetteville-Manlius 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Onondaga Community College.
Cortland 51, Moravia 43: The Blue Devils fell in the championship of the Cortland tournament despite 13 points from Justin Pettit. Gavin Stayton scored eight points, while both Josh Cespedes (eight rebounds, five steals, three assists) and Deegan Sovocool (nine rebounds, six steals) chipped in with seven points.
Pettit and Stayton both made the all-tournament team.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Skaneateles 45, Auburn 35: In the consolation game of the Chittenango tournament, Maeve Canty posted 18 points to pace the Lakers, followed by 12 from Maddy Ramsgard and eight by Lexie Cottrill.
The Maroons were led by 10 points from Marlee Solomon, and six points each from Emma Nolan and Doray Dilallo.
Auburn (2-5) hosts Rome Free Academy on Friday.