Cato-Meridian softball opened the spring season with a dramatic 5-4 win over county rival Weedsport on Wednesday.

The Blue Devils scored the game-winning run in the top of the sixth inning, after Weedsport rallied to tie the game in the fifth.

Cato opened the game with three runs in the first and another in the second, but Weedsport fought back to tie with three runs in the fifth.

Riley Jones paced the Blue Devils with three hits and one RBI, while Kaydence Morrissette (run, double) and Avani Cole (run) each totaled two hits.

Morgan Flask had two runs, two walks and a single for the Warriors. Zoyee Newton added two RBIs with a hit. Arieanna Giacolone pitched six innings, struck out three and was charged with two earned runs.

Cato-Meridian (1-0) travels to Jordan-Elbridge on Friday, while Weedsport (0-1) hosts Bishop Grimes.

BASEBALL

Lansing 11, Union Springs 5: The Wolves took a one-run lead in the top of the first, but Lansing answered with five of its own in the second.

Asa Brown finished 3-for-3 with a run, walk and RBI. Dustin Walawender (two runs) and Tyler Weaver (RBI, walk) had two hits apiece. Aaron Johnson (triple, run, RBI, walk), Jack Walters (RBI, walk) and Shane Perkins (run) also recorded hits.

Union Springs (0-1) is home against Groton on Friday.