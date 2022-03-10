Local Roundup: Cayuga baseball sweeps season-opening doubleheader

Cayuga Community College baseball began its season with a doubleheader sweep over Finger Lakes on Thursday.

The Spartans won via scores of 5-2 and 11-1.

In Game 1, pitcher Greg Osterhout held the Lakers scoreless through five innings while the CCC offense scored in four straight innings from the second through the fifth. Osterhout conceded four hits and no runs in his five innings while striking out two. Tyler Korsky finished 2-for-3 with a double, run and RBI. Fernando Espinal and Tyler Ziemak each hit 1-for-3 with a steal, double, run and RBI.

Austin Doyle-Miller pitched out of a bases loaded, no-out jam in the first inning Game 2, helped by an unassisted double play by first baseman Hazel Martinez.

CCC opened the scoring in the second behind doubles from Korsky and Martinez. Anthony Driscoll-Sadusky’s two-run triple punctuated the third and put the game out of reach.

In his four-inning start, Doyle-Miller earned the win with one run and two hits against. He struck out four.

Luke Ough and John Flynn went 2-for-3 with two runs apiece. Ough added three RBIs.

“A lot of the things we worked on leading into the season — supporting our pitchers by playing good defense, running the bases — came into play today,” said first-year manager John Rizzo. “Greg pitched great, and Austin battled through a tough first inning and then was on the rest of the way. It was great to see everything we’ve worked on show on the field today.”

CCC returns to Falcon Park next Wednesday, March 16 for a doubleheader against SUNY Broome.

