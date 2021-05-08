Local roundup: Cayuga Community College falls in baseball playoffs; Auburn wins comfortably

Cayuga Community College's baseball team mounted a furious comeback in attempt to keep its season alive, but fell one run short in a playoff loss Saturday at Falcon Park in Auburn.

The Spartans hosted Erie Community College for an opening round series against Erie Community College. A best-of-three format featured a double-header on Saturday, and by sweeping both games, Erie moved on in the NCAA Region III, Division III postseason.

But the CCC didn't go down without a fight.

Trailing 10-3 after Erie finished batting in the top half of the fifth inning in the second game, and after losing 12-1 in the first game, the Spartans offense exploded for seven runs over the next two innings to tie the score.

But Erie came back with a run of its own in the top of the seventh inning, and that proved to be decisive as the Spartans were unable to muster any more run-scoring frames of their own and fell 11-10.

The loss brought an end to the team's season which included its first time hosting a playoff game.

Cayuga kept the score close in the early innings of the first game. After allowing two runs in the first inning, the Spartans got one run back in the fourth after Hazel Martinez singled home Tyler Cordway.