Local roundup: Cayuga Community College falls in baseball playoffs; Auburn wins comfortably

Cayuga Community College's baseball team mounted a furious comeback in attempt to keep its season alive, but fell one run short in a playoff loss Saturday at Falcon Park in Auburn.
The Spartans hosted Erie Community College for an opening round series against Erie Community College. A best-of-three format featured a double-header on Saturday, and by sweeping both games, Erie moved on in the NCAA Region III, Division III postseason.
But the CCC didn't go down without a fight.
Trailing 10-3 after Erie finished batting in the top half of the fifth inning in the second game, and after losing 12-1 in the first game, the Spartans offense exploded for seven runs over the next two innings to tie the score.
But Erie came back with a run of its own in the top of the seventh inning, and that proved to be decisive as the Spartans were unable to muster any more run-scoring frames of their own and fell 11-10.
The loss brought an end to the team's season which included its first time hosting a playoff game.
Cayuga kept the score close in the early innings of the first game. After allowing two runs in the first inning, the Spartans got one run back in the fourth after Hazel Martinez singled home Tyler Cordway.
That would be the only run Cayuga would score in that game, though, and the Kats scored three in the sixth and seven in the seventh.
In the second game with the season on the line, Cayuga scored three in the first inning to take a 3-2 lead. Tyler Ziemak reached on an infield single and scored on Anthony Driscoll-Sadusky’s double. The Spartans then loaded the bases on a hit and walk and scored on a Jack Flynn infield single and Andrew Boglione walk.
But Erie roared back with eight runs over the next three innings, leading to that 10-3 lead.
Cayuga's comeback was keyed by Jacob Coleman’s two-run double in a five-run fifth inning, and punctuated in the sixth with five consecutive singles scoring two more runs to tie the score at 10.
Cayuga finished the season at 12-16 overall and an 11-7 division record.
Saturday's games marked Cayuga’s second postseason appearance in the three years the school has had a baseball program. The Spartans were the fourth seed in their inaugural 2019 season and lost to Niagara County Community College in three games in the Region III, Division III quarterfinals.
CCC entered this year's playoffs having won three of its last four contests, including a pair of shutout wins against Tompkins Cortland and Mohawk Valley community colleges.
High school baseball
Auburn 17, Fulton 2: The Maroons improved to 4-0 on the season with a dominating victory Saturday at Fulton.
Auburn jumped out early and kept the offense going, while starting pitcher Lucas West tossed four shutout innings, striking out five batters, to earn his first varsity victory.
Auburn jumped out to a big lead with six runs in the first inning, and followed with eight more runs over the next five frames for a 14-0 lead before Fulton added a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Leading the Maroons' offensive assault was leadoff hitter Ryan Stewart, who recorded a team-high four hits, including a double, in six at-bats. He knocked in three runs and scored three, as well.
Auburn is scheduled to play next in a non-league game Tuesday against Skaneateles at Falcon Park.