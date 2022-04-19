Local Roundup: Cayuga County track teams compete at Marathon

Cayuga County's three southern school districts all competed at the Marathon Spring Fling track and field competition on Monday.

For the boys, Southern Cayuga’s Dan Davis had the top throw in the shot put (37-2.5).

Moravia’s Dustin McCall placed second in the 800m run (2:30.81), Seth Parker was second in the shot put (36-11) and discus (96-9).

In girls competition, Southern Cayuga’s Julia Gloss took first in the 800m run (3:01.47), Cennedi McCarthy won the long jump (13-8), Norah McCarthy was second in the triple jump (27-4).

Union Springs’ Kailey Kalet was the winner in the 400m run (1:04.58). Payton Gilbert had the top shot put (30-6.5) and ranked second in the discus (61-08). Beth McHenry was second in the 800m run (3:03.59).

For Moravia, Taqua Bailey was the runner-up in the 100m dash (15.24). Olivia Genson came in second in the 1500m run (5:52.56).

