 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Roundup: Cayuga soccer beats Niagara County in two overtimes
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Cayuga soccer beats Niagara County in two overtimes

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Local Roundup

Local sports roundup.

 Provided

Isaac Bourne scored with only minutes remaining in the second overtime to lift Cayuga Community College men's soccer to a 3-2 win over Niagara County on Friday.

On the winner, Bourne collected the rebound following his own corner kick and curled a shot around the Thunderwolves goalie.

That was Bourne's second goal of the game. He also scored early in the second half on a corner kick. Freshman Debrasco Dorvilma also found the back of the net, his first tally of the season.

Cayuga (3-1) plays at Falcon Park Tuesday against Herkimer College.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Auburn school board honors unbeaten football team

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News