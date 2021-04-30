Local Roundup: Cayuga soccer beats Niagara County in two overtimes

The Citizen staff
Isaac Bourne scored with only minutes remaining in the second overtime to lift Cayuga Community College men's soccer to a 3-2 win over Niagara County on Friday.
On the winner, Bourne collected the rebound following his own corner kick and curled a shot around the Thunderwolves goalie.
That was Bourne's second goal of the game. He also scored early in the second half on a corner kick. Freshman Debrasco Dorvilma also found the back of the net, his first tally of the season.
Cayuga (3-1) plays at Falcon Park Tuesday against Herkimer College.
