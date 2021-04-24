Local Roundup: Cayuga softball scores 29 runs in doubleheader sweep

Cayuga Community College softball scored nearly 30 runs in a doubleheader against SUNY Broome Saturday at Falcon Park.

The Spartans opened up with a 9-1 win in Game 1, scoring six runs in the first inning on Taylor Hunter's two-run double and Mikayla Titus' two-run single.

Gabriella Bard and Katelyn Stoddard both scored twice with two hits. Hunter finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Titus also went 2-for-3. Gabrielle Hass earned the win in the circle.

Cayuga trailed by four runs early in Game 2, but stormed back to claim a 20-5 victory. Eight of the Spartans' runs came in the second inning, then eight more came home in the fifth.

In the second game, Cayuga totaled 18 walks. Abigail Marinelli went 2-for-5 with four runs and four RBIs. Hunter and Kyra Cottrill both finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Hunter, Bard and Stoddard all scored three times.

“We talked before the game about keeping our positive momentum going from our wins last week, and to stay loose and play good defense and keep hitting well,” Cayuga coach Chris Amoia said. “I’m happy with how we played today, and I hope we can move forward and keep winning some more games.”

CCC travels to Broome for another doubleheader on Sunday.