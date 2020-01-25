Local Roundup: Cayuga women's basketball falls to Onondaga

Cayuga Community College women's basketball was ahead against Onondaga after the first quarter, but the Spartans couldn't hang on in a 74-54 loss on Saturday.

Fatimaah Findley led CCC with 16 points, while Gretchen Earl and Jania Freeman (Auburn HS) both recorded 11 points. Freeman also registered 10 rebounds and five assists, while Earl posted seven rebounds and four steals.

The Spartans went up 12-7 early and led 14-13 after the first, but OCC grabbed the lead heading into halftime. The Lazers outscored CCC 41-27 in the second half.

CCC drops to 7-9 overall. The Spartans next play on the road at Corning on Wednesday.

FROM FRIDAY

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Hurley Invitational: Union Springs/Port Byron’s Braden York won the boys 1600m run, completing the race in 4:51.73. Teammate Evan Miner came in fourth in the 55m hurdles (9.80).

The Wolves’ girls team had a handful of place finishers. Rebecca Colgan placed third in the 1500m run (5:31.30), while Jodie Jenkin finished fourth in both the 600m run (1:51.36) and high jump (4-6). Gabi Balog also competed in the high jump and came in fifth (4-4).