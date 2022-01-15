Local Roundup: Cayuga women's basketball earns first win of season

The Cayuga Community College women's basketball team earned their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating Finger Lakes 55-33.

The Spartans utilized a 10-point run to start the game and never trailed.

Tori Mandel had a team-high 15 points alone with nine rebounds. Doray DiLallo registered 13 points and nine rebounds. Elisabeth Waterman finished with 14 points. Lexie Cottrill collected 14 rebounds and dropped in nine points.

"We've worked hard all season and it was exciting to see us put everything together," CCC coach Jim Alberici said. "We rebounded well and had four players with at least nine points — that's great scoring balance."

The Spartans travel to Tompkins-Cortland on Wednesday.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Finger Lakes 82, Cayuga 72: Shaheem Sanders had 20 points and racked up 29 rebounds in the loss. Khari Odom finished with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jay Baranick chipped in with 17 points and nine rebounds.

After trailing by 17 at the half, Cayuga battled back to come without three at one point in the second half but could not complete the comeback.

CCC travels to Tompkins-Cortland Community College on Wednesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ballston Spa 76, Auburn 51: The Maroons were outscored 24-9 in the fourth quarter against Ballston Spa, an honorable mention in the latest Class AA state rankings.

DeSean Strachan posted 19 points, five rebounds and four steals. Tony Borges added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists while going 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.

VOLLEYBALL

Manlius Pebble Hill 3, Weedsport 0: The Warriors went the distance in the third set against MPH in a 29-27 loss to complete the sweep.

Makayla Foltz had four aces and seven digs. Elena Amodei led the team with five kills. Bella Guerrette recorded two aces, seven assists, two kills and three digs.

FROM FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Port Byron 56, Onondaga 40: The Panthers were behind by five at halftime, but held the Tigers to only 17 points in the second half to come back and win.

Tyler Merkley led the way with 14 points, while both Alex Ware and Kody Kurtz scored 13. Brady Luste added six.

ICE HOCKEY

CBA 3, Auburn 2: The Maroons and Brothers were tied until the final minute, when CBA scored the winner on a the man advantage with 41 seconds to go.

Jack Pineau scored a power-play goal and had an assist, while Christian Testa also scored for Auburn.

Luke Mizro, Jack Chapman and Trey Masters picked up assists.

Jackson Siddall made 26 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Deruyter 3, Weedsport 2: The two teams traded sets the entire match, but Deruyter won the fifth and final frame.

Makayla Foltz recorded nine kills and five digs. Bella Guerrette was credited with three aces, 23 assists and seven digs.

Pulaski 3, Port Byron 0: Allyson Michalski totaled three aces, five kills and two assists, while Katelyn Ware posted seven assists and one kill.

