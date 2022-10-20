Local Roundup: Cayuga women's volleyball wraps up season with win

The Cayuga Community College women's volleyball team wrapped up their season on a high note on Wednesday, sweeping Tompkins Cortland Community College 3-0.

The Spartans won their sets 25-20, 25-13 and 25-16.

"It was definitely our best play of the season. The team played great together, and their defense was great, which is something we've struggled with this season," said coach Kiana Younis. I'm very proud of them, and they deserved this win."

CCC was led by a trio of departing sophomores. Cassie Nolte had a team-high 14 digs and, along with Paige Lane, recorded 12 kills. Marrin Owens chipped in with 26 assists and four aces.

The game took an added significance as both teams wore pink uniforms to "Dig Pink" and raise awareness for breast cancer.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Central Square 3, Auburn 1: The Maroons won the first frame 25-19, but then dropped three straight. Gabrielle Lupo posted six kills, two aces and nine digs. Kirsten Casterline dished out 12 assists to go with five digs. Cianna Bailey added six digs.

FROM WEDNESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Skaneateles 3, Hannibal 0: The Lakers won by scores of 25-10, 25-10 and 25-6. Team leaders included Kate Raddant with seven kills, five digs and two blocks, and Maddy Bender with 15 assists and five aces. Olivia Rossi and Katie Combs added six digs apiece.