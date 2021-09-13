Local Roundup: Dann's hat trick propels Auburn field hockey over Cortland

The Auburn field hockey team continued a hot start to its season with a 4-0 shutout win over Cortland on Monday.
The Maroons were led by a hat trick from Ellie Dann, who also figured in with an assist. Madison Traver had Auburn's other tally.
Auburn travels to Liverpool on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Moravia 2, Newfield 0: Corinne Leonard and Madalaina Raymond found the back of the net for the Blue Devils. Emma Kraan added one assist, and goalie Abigail Myers made 12 saves.
Odessa-Montour 3, Southern Cayuga 1: Circe Perez had the Chiefs' lone goal.
Fulton 1, Auburn 0 (overtime): Bryn Whitman made 13 saves for the Maroons.
GIRLS TENNIS
Skaneateles 7, Bishop Grimes 0: Singles winners for Skaneateles were Kenna Ellis, Lily Miller and Isabelle Soderberg.
Winning doubles pairings included Ella Danforth and Sophia Soderberg, Sofia Capozza and Rachel Hackler, Kelsey Rutledge and Emma Whipple, and Bella Karpinski and Kate Kissel.
Homer 6, Jordan-Elbridge 1: Anisa Bort was the only winner for the Eagles, claiming first singles 6-4, 6-2.
FROM THE WEEKEND
GIRLS SOCCER
Union Springs/Port Byron 2, Newfield 1 (double overtime): The Wolves claimed the championship game of the Jim Cufari Kickoff Tournament behind a pair of goals from Angelia Scholz.
On the deciding goal, Scholz dribbled past three Newfield defenders to the 18-yard box and placed her shot past the Newfield netminder.
FOOTBALL
West Canada Valley 46, Weedsport 20: The Warriors fell behind by a pair of touchdowns in the opening quarter and couldn't recover.
Andrew Seward posted 142 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Troy Brown caught five passes for 77 saves. Parker McBride finished 4-for-7 with 88 yards and a touchdown pass, which went to Andrew Stark for 36 yards.