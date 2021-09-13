Local Roundup: Dann's hat trick propels Auburn field hockey over Cortland

The Auburn field hockey team continued a hot start to its season with a 4-0 shutout win over Cortland on Monday.

The Maroons were led by a hat trick from Ellie Dann, who also figured in with an assist. Madison Traver had Auburn's other tally.

Auburn travels to Liverpool on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Moravia 2, Newfield 0: Corinne Leonard and Madalaina Raymond found the back of the net for the Blue Devils. Emma Kraan added one assist, and goalie Abigail Myers made 12 saves.

Odessa-Montour 3, Southern Cayuga 1: Circe Perez had the Chiefs' lone goal.

Fulton 1, Auburn 0 (overtime): Bryn Whitman made 13 saves for the Maroons.

GIRLS TENNIS

Skaneateles 7, Bishop Grimes 0: Singles winners for Skaneateles were Kenna Ellis, Lily Miller and Isabelle Soderberg.

Winning doubles pairings included Ella Danforth and Sophia Soderberg, Sofia Capozza and Rachel Hackler, Kelsey Rutledge and Emma Whipple, and Bella Karpinski and Kate Kissel.