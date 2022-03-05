Local Roundup: Defending champion Skaneateles hockey dethroned by Webster Thomas

There will be a new New York state champion in Division II hockey this year.

Skaneateles, the last team to claim a state title in 2019, was defeated by Section V’s Webster Thomas 4-2 Saturday at SUNY Brockport in the NYSPHSAA quarterfinals.

Defenseman Luke Renaud put the Lakers in front less than three minutes into the first period, and that score stood for the rest of the frame. Webster Thomas answered with two of its own, however, in the second to capture a 2-1 advantage.

Renaud again found the back of the net on a power play a minute into the third, but the tie score was short-lived. Only seven seconds later, the Titans’ Jason Tucker drove to the crease and slammed home the deciding goal.

Webster Thomas added an empty-net goal in the final minute to finalize Skaneateles’ season.

The Lakers finish 21-2.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

NYSPHSAA championships: Four Cayuga County-area athletes participated in state/Federation meet at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island.

Auburn’s Dustin Swartwood finished 13th in both of his events, the boys shot put and weight throw. He had a toss of 44-10 in the shot put, then followed with 56-8.25 in the weight throw.

Maroons teammate Chris Howard was a member of Section III’s distance medley relay that finished fifth overall and fourth for public schools (9:07.05). Howard’s leg was the 1000m, which he completed in 2:43.80.

Skaneateles’ Kyla Palmer ran a 40.69 in the preliminaries of the girls 300m dash. She then followed that with a time of 40.85 to place fourth overall and third among public participants in the event.

Jordan-Elbridge’s Vassianna Klock ranked eighth overall in the girls 1000m run (2:56.74).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Cayuga 9, Howard 8; Howard 10, Cayuga 2: The Spartans rallied from deficits of 4-1 and 8-4 to beat the Dragons in the first half of the doubleheader.

Cayuga plated five runs in the seventh in the comeback win. In the inning, the first seven batters reached base. Tori Mandel’s two-run double that scored Lexie Cottrill and Taylor Hunter served as the game-winning hit.

Doray DiLallo finished 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs, which include a two-run home run. Hailey Short (three RBIs) and Hunter both secured two hits. Cottrill scored three runs and earned the win in the circle.

In Game 2, Kiara Lovejoy and Abby Marinelli had hits, while Short and Mandel drove in runs.

CCC has a two-week break before hitting the field March 19 at Northampton Community College.

