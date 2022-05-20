Local Roundup: Depsite two-hitter, Moravia baseball denied in first round

Moravia baseball and first-round opponent Tioga had nearly identical stat lines.

A tough first inning was the difference.

The Blue Devils allowed five runs in the first inning, to fall to Tioga 5-0 in the Section IV Class C playoffs on Friday.

Both teams recorded two hits and were held scoreless across the final six innings. Tioga's opening inning was the difference.

Aiden Kelly and Andrew Tillotson had the hits for Moravia, both singles. Kelly and Brandon Brotherton also had steals.

Kelly pitched five innings and struck out nine.

Weedsport 14, Cato-Meridian 4: Trailing by a run after two innings, the Warriors exploded for four runs in the third and seven in the fifth to put away the Blue Devils.

Parker McBride had three hits with a double, a run, a walk and two RBIs.

Antonio Tortorello (three runs, double, RBI, walk), Andrew Seward (two runs, RBI), Peyton Newton (two runs, two RBIs, walk) and Tony LoMascolo (run, RBI, walk) all had two-hit games. Brayden Mitchell chipped in a hit and two RBIs. Pitcher Nico Giacolone allowed one earned run and struck out six across four innings.

Cody Loveless (two runs, RBI) and Eli Welsh (double) posted hits for Cato-Meridian.

FROM THURSDAY

TRACK AND FIELD

SCAC Empire Championships: Auburn's girls team placed fourth out of eight teams (73 points), while the boys came in sixth (58 points).

Auburn had a handful of winners and place-finishers in the girls' competition. Bethany Lorenzo (5:12.11 in the 1500m run), Kyleen Brady (10:40.63 in the 3000m run), and Bryn Whitman (114-03 in the discus) all won their respective events.

Ali Pineau (3000m run) and Reese DeRosa (pentathlon) both earned runner-up finishes.

Brady, Lorenzo, Pineau and Colleen Reilly was the winning team in the 4x800m relay (10:36.70).

On the boys side, Dustin Swartwood was first in both the shot put (47-11) and the discus (131-00), while James Cuddy won the Pentathlon with 2,071 points.

Chris Howard was second in the 1600m run.

IAC Championships: Union Springs placed second in the small school division, trailing champion Tioga by only three points.

Kailey Kalet and Payton Gilbert both placed first in a pair of events. Kalet won the 200m dash (27.23) and the 400m dash (59.57), while Gilbert was tops in the discus (87-9) and the shot put (33-2.25).

Beth McHenry came in third in the 1500m run, as did Sarah Colgan in the 800m run. The Wolves had two relay teams take third: Kyla Wejko, Lilly Casler, Chloe Wilde and McHenry in the 3200m relay, and Gilbert, Colgan, McHenry and Kalet in the 1600m relay.

Southern Cayuga's girls placed sixth with 48 points. Charli Bennett came in second in the high jump (4-11) and third in the 400m dash (1:02.05).

SOFTBALL

Weedsport 11, Cato-Meridian 7: Morgan Flask was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, as she finished 3-for-5. Kayla Flash (double) and Abby Widdall also had three-hit games. Lily Komarisky chipped in two hits.

Christina Jackson totaled nine Ks from the circle.

Weedsport (12-7) learns its first sectional opponent on Sunday.

