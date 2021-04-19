Local Roundup: Doyle-Miller pitches gem in CCC baseball win

Austin Doyle-Miller threw a complete game gem to guide Cayuga Community College to a doubleheader split on Sunday against Tompkins-Cortland Community College.

Behind Doyle-Miller's eight strikeout performance in Game 1, the Spartans were able to win 4-1. CCC found itself in a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, but Doyle-Miller escaped without any damage. The lone run, which was unearned, came in the fifth inning. He was charged with three hits and four walks.

CCC's offense managed to plate two runs in the first inning on Aiden Driscoll-Sandusky's single. Cayuga added insurance in the fourth and fifth innings on RBIs from Alex Wurster and Sam Jenkins.

Driscoll-Sandusky finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Hazel Martinez was 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of runs, and Jenkins went 1-for-2 with a walk.

Cayuga fell behind earlier in the second game, as the Panthers scored three runs in each of the first two innings. Conversely, TC3 held the Spartans to four hits in the first six innings. CCC loaded the bases in the seventh and managed to plate three runs, but a monumental comeback was not to be in an 8-3 loss.