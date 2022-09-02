Local Roundup: Eighth-grader Stryker delivers OT goal for Moravia girls soccer

Eighth-grader Cece Stryker scored the game-winner three minutes into the first overtime as Moravia girls soccer topped McGraw on Friday.

Stryker put the initial shot on goal that was saved, then followed her own attempt and put it in.

Moravia opened the scoring off the foot of Heidi Andersen, who converted a crosser by Tayden Johnson-Stayton. McGraw tied the game midway through the second half to force OT.

Moravia (2-0) travels to Dryden on Wednesday.

Jordan-Elbridge 4, Canton 2: Avery Yard scoring three goals to lead the Eagles in the Canton Tournament. Erin Lavancha added a goal and Haley Phelps made seven saves in goal.

FIELD HOCKEY

Auburn 2, Port Byron 1 (overtime): The Maroons secured their second straight Cayuga County tournament championship, and second straight over the Panthers.

Finley Hogan scored the game-winner in OT and Makenna Wilmont had the other goal for Auburn, while Sadie White had the lone tally for Port Byron.

Abby Clark was credited with nine saves for Auburn, while Katelyn Ware recorded five.

Auburn's all tournament selections were: Junior BB Wilson, Senior Erica Leeson, Sophomore Alyssa Hogle and Sophomore Caitlyn Cook. The tournament MVP was Junior Finley Hogan.

Port Byron's all tournament team selections were: Senior Mackenzie McDowell, Senior Sadie White and Junior Abby McKay

Weedsport 3, Cato-Meridian 2: Deanna Jackson, Gabby Jeffers and Keegan McNabb were the scorers for the Warriors in the tournaments consolation game. Kayla Flask posted two assists and Arie Giacolone made eight saves.

Sophia Kelly and Biranna Broadwell scored unassisted goals for the Blue Devils. McKenna Morsdorf finished with four saves.

Jenna Guzzo and Mallory Brown were all-tournament selections for Weedsport, while Morsdorf received the same honor for Cato-Meridian.

TENNIS

Auburn 6, Cicero-North Syracuse 1: Alex Vitale (6-1, 6-1), Cara Vasile (6-0, 6-0) and Emerson Brown (6-1, 6-0) each won singles matches for the Maroons.

Clare Diffin and Abbie Carr (4-6, 6-2, 6-3) won first doubles in three sets. Ashlyn Feneck and Audrey Carr (6-3, 6-1) took second doubles. Samaya Stokes and Addison Lange (6-3, 0-6, 6-1) won fourth doubles.

Auburn improves to 1-1 on the season.

Skaneateles 6, Manlius Pebble Hill 1: Lily Miller (6-0, 6-1) won her second singles match, while Sofia Capozza (6-1, 6-4) did the same in third singles.

The Lakers swept all four doubles matches. Pairings were Izzy Soderberg and Eva DeJesus (6-4, 6-1 in first doubles), Kate Kissel and Emma Whipple (6-4, 6-4 in second doubles), and Bella Karpinski and Caitlyn Day (6-0, 6-0 in third doubles). Bryn Butler and Emme Decker won fourth doubles via forfeit.

FROM THURSDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Jordan-Elbridge 4, Bishop Grimes 1: Mason Carvey buried three goals to pace the Eagles' attack. Riley Frigon-King rounded out the scoring, while Alexander Kunz and Dominic Rinaldo earned assists. Wyatt Mullen made seven saves in goal.

J-E next plays Wednesday at Syracuse Academy of Science.

Skaneateles 1, Auburn 0: Jack Phillips had the deciding goal for the defending state champion Lakers, on an assist by Wyatt Langford.

GIRLS SOCCER

Elmira Notre Dame 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: The Wolves spent most of the first half in their own end, but settled in in the second and delivered some scoring chances.

"Tough loss with amazing effort and teamwork that will provide us a launching point for the season," coach Scott Biter said via email.

US/PB is home against Trumansburg on Saturday.

Skaneateles 3, Mynderse Academy 0: Paige Willard converted two of the Lakers' goals and Julia O'Connor had the other. Maddy Ramsgard dished out two assists, Kathryn Morrissey had one and Mara Stanton made four saves in the shutout.

VOLLEYBALL

LaFayette 3, Jordan-Elbridge 0: Taylor Eaten finished with four kills and seven digs for the Eagles.