Local Roundup: Fast start leads Weedsport baseball over Hannibal

The Weedsport baseball team scored three runs in the first inning en route to a 7-1 victory over Hannibal on Friday. Starting pitcher Peyton Newton struck out 12 and allowed an unearned run on two hits without a walk.

Andrew Seward had a pair of hits and RBIs to lead the offense. Parker McBride (double) and Sal LoMascolo each had two hits and a RBI. Antonio Tortorello and Anthony LoMascolo each had a hit and a RBI.

SOFTBALL

Lansing 5, Southern Cayuga 4: Ellie Brozon pitched all seven innings, scattering five hits and allowing two earned runs with seven strikeouts.

Brozon led the Chiefs on offense going 4-for-4, scoring a pair of runs, including an RBI triple. Avery Colton also was 4-for-4 with an RBI.

Jordan-Elbridge 8, Weedsport 1: Trinity Davis had a double, Abigail Widdal had the only RBI and Lily Komarisky added a hit. Pitcher Christina Jackson pitched seven innings, walking two and striking out six.

Weedsport is now 2-1 overall.

TENNIS

Auburn 6, West Genesee 1: Singles winners for the Maroons included Gabriel Volo at second singles and Brody Wagner at third singles.

Auburn swept doubles as Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald won at first doubles, Troy Wagner and Thomas Deming won at second doubles and Braden Sherman and Kyle Green won at third doubles and Cameron Goff and Bill Li won at fourth doubles.

The Maroons are 1-2 overall.

