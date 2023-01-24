Local Roundup: Flask scores 38 points as Weedsport girls beat Pulaski

Morgan Flask erupted for 38 points as the Weedsport girls basketball team defeated Pulaski 85-31 on Tuesday night.

The Warriors took control of the game from the start, outscoring the Falcons 30-4 in the first quarter.

Mallory Brown contributed 18 points and Keegan McNabb added 10 points including a pair of 3-pointers.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moravia 65, Lansing 50: Abram Wasileski le the Blue Devils with 28 points and seven rebounds.

Joe Baylor added 15 points and four steals, Aiden Kelly scored 12 points, Kyler Proper scored eight points, dished out seven assists and grabbed five steals.

Moravia, 13-1 on the season, next plays at Groton on Friday night.

BOWLING

Auburn girls 1,039, East Syracuse-Minoa 1,792: The Maroons swept the Spartans 7-0 as Marissa Capone led with a 564 series.

East Syracuse-Minoa 3,034, Auburn 2,913: The Spartans topped the Maroons 5-2 as Jack Sliwka led with a 639 series.