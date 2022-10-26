Local Roundup: Flurry of goals propel Southern Cayuga past Morris to section finals

Southern Cayuga played over 60 minutes of scoreless soccer, and decided enough is enough.

The top-seeded Chiefs scored three times in the final 13 minutes to beat No. 4 Morris in the Section IV, Class D semifinals on Wednesday afternoon in Oneonta.

Southern Cayuga will play for the section title, back in Oneonta, against third-seeded South Kortright.

Gabe Lonsky opened the floodgates with the game's first tally with 18 minutes remaining. Goals from Wilson Mejia and Bryce David added insurance for the Chiefs, while Parker Cullen and Paul Hayden picked up assists.

Brandon Vanacore made four saves to earn the shutout.

Southern Cayuga's next game will be played at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wright National Soccer Complex. The Chiefs are currently ranked No. 5 in the latest Class D state rankings, while South Kortright is 13th.

GIRLS SOCCER

Westhill 1, Skaneateles 0: The Lakers' pursuit of a second straight trip to the state tournament is over, as they were defeated by the Warriors in the Section III, Class B semifinals.

Goalkeeper Mara Stanton was credited with six saves.

Westhill scored the game's only goal at the 14th minute of the first half, when Lily Kinsella converted a pass from Jules Bleskoski.

The Lakers generated plenty of shots against Westhill, but were unable to put one past Kate Bendall who finished with 11 saves.

CROSS COUNTRY

OHSL Championships: The Liberty League held its championship meet at Marcellus Park.

The Lakers' girls team placed third overall in team scoring with 71 points, trailing Cazenovia (36) and Chittenango (59).

Top performances included Lucy Fleckenstein's second-place run (19:00.9) and Tobi DiRubbo's third-place time (19:02.4). Teammate Annabel Wells came in seventh (19:37.2).

Skaneateles' boys came in seventh. Aidan Ward was the Lakers' top runner, completing the 2.9-mile course in 16:43.1 for sixth place.

Skaneateles next runs in the section championships on Saturday, Nov. 5 at V-V-S.