Local Roundup for Dec. 4: Skaneateles tops Moravia to cap off Homer tournament

Skaneateles girls basketball topped Moravia 54-44 to claim the consolation of Homer's Jessica Beal tournament on Saturday.

For Skaneateles, Maddy Ramsgard led the team with 18 points, while Katie Reed notched 13 points.

Kate Baylor posted 10 points for the Blue Devils, while Olivia Genson, Gabby Heim, Allison Kehoe and Chloe Hanson all had seven.

Faith Wagner was named to the all-tournament team for the Lakers.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hudson Valley 89, Cayuga 66: Guard Khari Odom led the Spartans with an 18-point night in addition to seven rebounds. Ikechukwu Ezike added a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Nick Harris chipped in with 14 points and Jay Baranick figured in with 11.

Cayuga is back home Sunday for a meeting with SUNY ESF.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hudson Valley 64, Cayuga 56: The Spartans were ahead for the first three quarters, but could not hold on for their first win of the season.

CCC was in front 49-38 entering the fourth, but Hudson Valley went on separte 16-point and 10-point runs to steal the win.

Chardana Smith led the Spartans with 17 points and eight rebounds. Doray DiLallo added 14 points, seven boards and six blocks. Elisabeth Waterman scored 16 points. Lexie Cottrill had a team-high 11 rebounds.

CCC tavels to Mohawk Valley on Friday.

FROM FRIDAY

ICE HOCKEY

Auburn 4, Ithaca 0: Mason Jones picked up the shutout win, stopping 24 shots from the Lil Red. Christian Testa tallied two goals and dished out one assist. Trey Masters and Jack Pineau had the Maroons' other goals.

Noah Testa, Matt Donovan and Elise Clifford chipped in with one assist apiece.

Auburn (2-1) travels to Whitesboro on Tuesday.

